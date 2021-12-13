Retro Reads: A gift-giving guide for holiday shoppers in 1948 Fredericksburg

The world was a different place in 1948. Picture Loretta Young or Donna Reed hurrying down the street with brown paper packages in “The Bishop’s Wife” or “It’s a Wonderful Life,” both filmed around that time.
The street scenes in those movies seem like they’re from another world, yet they could have been filmed in Fredericksburg. What were they buying? Let’s imagine a Christmas gift guide based on ads in The Free Lance–Star, had one been written then.
1948 Gift Guide
As we head into the holiday season and fret over the perfect gift for Grandma or for little Bobby, it would do us well to remember that only a few short years ago, we had to “make do and mend,” and very little was available for purchase. Even today, as European nations are struggling to rebuild, America’s economy is booming. Having said that, our reporters have done some legwork for you, and we present you with this time-saving guide to the downtown stores.
Electronics
The hottest electronic item this year is the AM/FM radio. The higher frequency FM was in use before the war, but of course, construction was limited during those years. Radios are now flying off the shelves, and this is due in part to the fact that the tabletop model has become available. Payne’s, Garrett’s and White and Weeks are all offering ultra-modern, portable AM/FM radios that can be unplugged and taken from room to room in the house, for a price of about $30 to $50. Consoles are still popular, too.
To all you early adopters out there, we know you’re wondering when televisions will come to the ’Burg. Well, they’re here at Garrett’s. It’ll cost you, though. Current models are running from $395–$695 [About $4,500–$6,500 in 2021], and there aren’t that many stations broadcasting yet. However, sources inform us that in a year or so, prices should come down, screens will increase from the current 10-inch to 15-inch diagonal measurement, and features (such as the Tele-Zoom, a device that will allow the user to change channels from the sofa) will improve. Sorry to disappoint, but we recommend waiting a bit on this one.
In the meantime, a great gift for the wifey is the electric mixer or handheld vacuum, available at Ward’s and many other local stores. Electric steam irons, which have also become quite popular since the war, are available at many stores. The electric blanket is a cozy gift that everyone in the family can enjoy.
Toys
You can’t go wrong putting some new wheels under the tree for the kids. The two-wheeled scooter with handlebars is sure to be a hit, available at Thrift Auto for $6.49. Western Auto and Firestone also have a wide selection of bicycles.
Another way to get your kids up and moving rather than sitting by the radio listening to programs is to give them some metal roller skates that buckle onto their shoes. They’re completely adjustable and therefore a good investment as the kids’ feet grow.
For an indoor activity and to enrich your child’s education, we recommend an erector set, available at Thrift for $15.95. The erector set allows your child to design and build creative projects of his or her choosing and is so helpful at developing spatial relations. Along those lines, Fred’s Electric and Nick Tristano’s stock genuine Lionel trains.
Other recommendations include the wet and dry rubber doll, the mini soda fountain, and the toy washing machine complete with wringer.
Gifts for Him and Her
For the younger, fashionable members of the family, head to the Young Men’s Shop or Goldsmith’s for some Arrow shirts or zephyr wool sweaters (a blend of merino wool and silk). The Fashion Plate is always on the cutting edge of women’s fashions. For a more romantic gift, lace-trimmed lingerie is a reliable choice. Miller’s has bright holiday colors in stock. Another popular item this year is a ladies’ slipper: the scuff. It’s actually a shiny, sexy slip-on mule-style complete with fur trim over the toe and a heel. Nylons aren’t quite as exciting now as in the first year after the war ended, but they’re still a good stocking stuffer. Or you can splurge on jewelry at Ulman’s or other fine stores.
The mid-priced department stores offer a wide variety of clothing options, as well. Head to Grant’s, Penney’s, Ward’s or Hirsh’s for clothing for the whole family.
Practical Gifts
What do you get for that person who doesn’t like anything if it doesn’t have a use?
Fortunately, Blanton–Massey car dealership has several gifts for those hard-to-buy-for people on your list. Yes, that’s right, a car dealership.
You may not have ever realized you needed a side mirror on your car, but trust us, once you install one (or heck, why not one on each side?) you won’t believe you ever ventured out on the roads without them. You might also want to try the rear-backup light, so you never back up into anything again. For the fashion-conscious auto aficionados, Blanton–Massey also sells plaid seat covers to liven up your old car while you put your name on the list for a new ’49.
To strike the balance between the practical and the elegant, you may want to opt for a fine pen. “Hustle to Trussell’s” for a Parker for $18, or to Bond’s Drugs for a nice fountain pen/automatic pencil set. For furniture, we suggest the new plastic and chrome dinette sets from Ward’s, which are priced at $59.
Handmade
If you prefer homemade items, but don’t have time to make them yourself, head out to Todd’s Tavern for a bazaar, accompanied by a turkey shoot (shells are free) and a turkey supper.
But what’s mentioned in this guide is only a sample of what our wonderful stores are stocking this season. If you think of other great gift ideas, stop by our William Street office or write a letter, and we’ll publish a follow-up list. Happy shopping!
Wendy Migdal is a freelance writer in Fredericksburg.