Retro Reads: A gift-giving guide for holiday shoppers in 1948 Fredericksburg

The world was a different place in 1948. Picture Loretta Young or Donna Reed hurrying down the street with brown paper packages in “The Bishop’s Wife” or “It’s a Wonderful Life,” both filmed around that time.

The street scenes in those movies seem like they’re from another world, yet they could have been filmed in Fredericksburg. What were they buying? Let’s imagine a Christmas gift guide based on ads in The Free Lance–Star, had one been written then.

1948 Gift Guide

As we head into the holiday season and fret over the perfect gift for Grandma or for little Bobby, it would do us well to remember that only a few short years ago, we had to “make do and mend,” and very little was available for purchase. Even today, as European nations are struggling to rebuild, America’s economy is booming. Having said that, our reporters have done some legwork for you, and we present you with this time-saving guide to the downtown stores.

Electronics