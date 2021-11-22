Retro Reads: A look at how Fredericksburg marked Armistice Day

Many people know that before Nov. 11 was Veterans Day, it was Armistice Day, the day that marked the end of hostilities in World War I. It wasn’t until after World War II that the name was officially changed to honor all who served in the military.
If we could travel in our way-back machine to Fredericksburg on the first Armistice Day in 1918, we’d see groups of people standing outside the Daily Star’s office when the bulletins were posted announcing the war’s end. The Star itself said, “The telegrams were read with great interest and rejoicing by hundreds of persons. Some would pass on after reading the news, others would gather...”
It might seem a bit of an understated reaction for the end of a war. That’s because Fredericksburg—and the rest of the nation—had already done its celebrating four days earlier when a rumor was circulated, unfounded as it turned out, that the armistice had been signed.
The news came about 1:30 p.m. Church bells began ringing continuously and factory whistles blew. People ran into the streets with “wild enthusiasm,” tossing shreds of ripped paper everywhere. A huge automobile parade was immediately organized for 4 p.m. According to The Free Lance, “Many cars decorated with flags and bunting paraded the streets filled with rejoicing people, both old and young, with flags, horns, bells, etc.” People stayed out celebrating until after dark, their excitement at being out probably galvanized by the fact that the deadly second wave of the influenza pandemic was finally dissipating and restrictions on indoor meetings had just been lifted. “The community had almost exhausted itself in a frenzy of joy,” reported the Star. They woke up the next morning to deep, but fortunately short-lived, disappointment.
The next year, it appears there was nothing at all to mark the occasion in Fredericksburg. The following year, 1920, was the beginning of Armistice Day recognition, with only the tolling of church bells followed by a few minutes of silent prayer.
Over the years, celebrations varied as new elements were adopted for a while and then dropped. For a few years, an evening ceremony was held at the courthouse. On the fifth anniversary, Woodrow Wilson gave a radio message and the Associated Press commented that “the nations have taken a step toward universal peace by disarmament.” Local schoolchildren held parades; one year 1,000 students marched in rows of four from their various schools to City Park, with bands and veterans interspersed in the column. The flags along city streets that were placed by the American Legion and a ceremony at a church were staples of the day. Nationally, the focal point was the laying of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which was constructed in 1921.
On at least two occasions, Fredericksburg chose to honor veterans from three wars on Armistice Day—the Civil War, Spanish American War and the World War. One occasion was an elaborate ceremony in the Presbyterian Church for the 10th anniversary of the Great War’s end, and the other was in 1931, when the Battlefield Park was dedicated.
Beginning in 1934, a note of alarm began to creep into newspaper reports of Armistice Day. Nations were rearming. The paper expressed fear for the future and no longer referred to “the war to end all wars.”
“Men who fought the last war and men who may fight in the next led the 19th celebration of the Armistice in many lands today,” reported the AP in 1937. Celebrations became bigger with greater expressions of patriotism as the Second World War loomed. President Roosevelt tied the two together by asking Americans to resolve that “these dead shall not have died in vain” and commit to defending democracy again in the near future.
During World War II, all Armistice Day celebrations stopped except for ringing of bells and a moment of silence. Americans were too busy churning out war supplies to take time out of their days. After the war, Armistice Day continued until 1954, when Congress passed a bill changing the name of the holiday. Col. Paul Burke of Fort A.P. Hill spoke at Oak Hill Cemetery that day, commenting that our rejoicing in 1918 that the time of great wars was over now seems naïve, but that “the great hopes of mankind—that we are fighting for a permanently better world—are still with us and find expression in our observance of this holiday.”
Wendy Migdal is a freelance writer in Fredericksburg.