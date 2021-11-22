Retro Reads: A look at how Fredericksburg marked Armistice Day

Many people know that before Nov. 11 was Veterans Day, it was Armistice Day, the day that marked the end of hostilities in World War I. It wasn’t until after World War II that the name was officially changed to honor all who served in the military.

If we could travel in our way-back machine to Fredericksburg on the first Armistice Day in 1918, we’d see groups of people standing outside the Daily Star’s office when the bulletins were posted announcing the war’s end. The Star itself said, “The telegrams were read with great interest and rejoicing by hundreds of persons. Some would pass on after reading the news, others would gather...”

It might seem a bit of an understated reaction for the end of a war. That’s because Fredericksburg—and the rest of the nation—had already done its celebrating four days earlier when a rumor was circulated, unfounded as it turned out, that the armistice had been signed.