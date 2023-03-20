Unlike the great, milling throngs that congregated on the streets of Fredericksburg for Halloween for many years, St. Patrick’s Day was much more quietly observed. Newspaper articles each year described how people of Irish ancestry or who “claimed any connection to the Emerald Isle” would put a live sprig of something green, preferably a shamrock, in their lapels. Others wore green ribbons or green ties. Since the day falls so close to the first official day of spring, it seems that the search for something green to wear that day also heralded the coming of spring.

Another popular belief was that March 17 was the day that one’s potatoes should be planted in order for them to thrive. It was an odd superstition here in America, considering that the incredible bad luck the Irish had with potatoes in the 1840s was what caused their emigration to America in huge numbers.

In Ireland, St. Patrick’s Day was a solemn religious holiday; it was in the United States that it took on an air of revelry. So, in 1930, while 20,000 people participated in New York City’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, a celebration that was in between the two extremes was given by St. Mary’s Church in the assembly room at City Hall. Members of the church and the State Teachers College sang traditional Irish songs, followed by an address on St. Patrick given by the Rev. Michael Cannon of Manassas. It was noted that Col. T.F. Proctor, who had just celebrated his 92nd birthday, was in attendance. Col. Proctor remembered attending the last St. Patrick’s Day celebration held in Fredericksburg, as a young man in 1860.

While Fredericksburg did not receive the influx of Irish immigrants in the mid-1800s that many other places did, the newspaper archives do reveal a few connections. In 1854, the Fredericksburg News reported that the Water Power Company, which had recently purchased the canal system and planned to convert it from a source of transportation to a source of power for the mills, intended to “import one or two hundred Irishmen, fresh from the Emerald Isle, to do the work. Most will be taken from the Emigrant Ship and will tread on American soil for the first time on landing here.” It’s not clear whether they came or not, but the canal was enlarged, and the first wooden crib dam was completed the following year.

One of the more well-known and colorful Irish families of Fredericksburg were the McCrackens. Patrick and Terence McCracken owned a grocery business and saloon on William Street. They, along with their other two brothers and parents, emigrated from Ireland in 1847. Patrick supposedly got the money to start the business by offering care to a wounded Union general during the Civil War. Their business went up in flames on, of all days, St. Patrick’s Day in 1885. Terence was a member of the fire department and had just persuaded the city to upgrade its system by installing new fire hydrants connected to the water mains. He probably never imagined that he would be the first recipient of the improved service. The fire was so hot that it melted the glass across the street. Somehow though, members of the crowd managed to snag a barrel of whiskey, and that St. Patrick’s Day, anyway, was full of drunken revelry in Fredericksburg. The hoses were then turned on the people. With the help of insurance, the store and saloon were soon rebuilt. The Virginia Star also mentioned in 1880 that Terence led a committee of citizens, which included Judge John T. Goolrick, who planned to canvas in support of an Irish Relief Society to aid those in poverty in Ireland.

The Goolricks were another prominent Irish family in town. The Free Lance noted in 1887 that Judge Goolrick was working on a book about the Irish in the Civil War. The book would contain sketches of generals and of soldiers on both sides. Judge Goolrick had served in the Confederate Army, but was also an “ardent Irishman” and planned to donate some of the proceeds from the book to the Irish National cause. According to the paper, “the purpose of the book is to demonstrate that the sons of old Erin have always been true and loyal to the land of their adoption.” The book was published, though it’s not clear if any copies of it still exist.

So while Fredericksburg didn’t have quite the level of Irish influence that cities of the North, or even Savannah, did, the Irish did their bit here and embodied the proverb, “You’ll never plough a field by turning it over in your mind.”