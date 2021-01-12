Retro Reads: As inauguration draws near, a look to the past

In January 1961, America prepared to inaugurate John F. Kennedy as the 35th president, and the White House shifted from Republican to Democrat. Though Kennedy won by the slimmest of margins in the popular vote, Virginia cast its 12 electoral votes for Richard Nixon.
Nonetheless, the immediate area reflected the closeness of the race: While the city of Fredericksburg voted for Nixon, Spotsylvania, Stafford, King George and a large swath of southern Virginia went for Kennedy.
An ad from the Nu-Way Rug Cleaners on William Street thanked Dwight Eisenhower for his years of service to our country and wished him well, while also congratulating John F. Kennedy and hoping for his success. But before one becomes too wistful for the bygone days of harmony, a journalist observed that the transition from Truman to Eisenhower eight years earlier had not gone nearly as well. The journalist felt that “the atmosphere in Washington today is like that breathless moment in a theater when the curtain begins to rise on a great new drama.” Republicans were chagrined, but not downhearted, and conceded that Kennedy seemed to be “off to a good start.”
People’s breath was certainly taken away by the 20-degree weather and 8 inches of snow that fell the night before, requiring 3,000 workers in Washington to begin clearing streets in the middle of the night when the snow finally stopped. Hotels and motels in the Fredericksburg area were filled to capacity and were still locating rooms for inaugural guests arriving in the wee hours of the morning. Quantico Marine Corps Base billeted 800 out-of-town participants, and a farm in Massaponax hosted 40 horses that would carry the Alabama Sheriff’s Posse in the parade.
The Free Lance—Star found some old-timers who had witnessed inaugurations in the distant past. Mrs. J.B. Whitaker of 301 Hanover St. saw the inauguration of Grover Cleveland in 1885 when she was 7. “I remember he was riding in a horse-drawn open hack with an open seat, and was wearing one of those long silk stovepipe hats.” In 1961, however, she opted to watch it on her television. “You can see more of what’s going on.”
Cleveland Holloway of Caroline County had a personal invitation to view the parade from 8th District Rep. Howard Smith’s office. Holloway, at 76, was a lifelong veteran of inaugurations. Though named for Grover Cleveland, the first inauguration he witnessed was William McKinley’s in 1901 (“A very distinguished and fine-looking person”), followed by Theodore Roosevelt’s in 1905 (“I remember Teddy had all the Rough Riders that were with him in the Spanish American War in the parade”). He also saw Woodrow Wilson’s in 1913 (“devilish bad weather”) and then Harry Truman’s in 1949, also as a guest of a representative, Otis Bland.
But most Fredericksburgers stayed home and read in the paper of Eisenhower’s invitation for Kennedy to drop by for coffee before they rode to the ceremonies together. They read the stirring words of Kennedy’s speech—which included the now-famous “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” They read of Kennedy’s hopes for the future, not knowing how little of it he would live to see. Then, they shoveled even more snow that had fallen and got on with the 1960s.
Wendy Migdal is a freelance writer in Fredericksburg.