Retro Reads: As inauguration draws near, a look to the past

The Free Lance—Star found some old-timers who had witnessed inaugurations in the distant past. Mrs. J.B. Whitaker of 301 Hanover St. saw the inauguration of Grover Cleveland in 1885 when she was 7. “I remember he was riding in a horse-drawn open hack with an open seat, and was wearing one of those long silk stovepipe hats.” In 1961, however, she opted to watch it on her television. “You can see more of what’s going on.”

Cleveland Holloway of Caroline County had a personal invitation to view the parade from 8th District Rep. Howard Smith’s office. Holloway, at 76, was a lifelong veteran of inaugurations. Though named for Grover Cleveland, the first inauguration he witnessed was William McKinley’s in 1901 (“A very distinguished and fine-looking person”), followed by Theodore Roosevelt’s in 1905 (“I remember Teddy had all the Rough Riders that were with him in the Spanish American War in the parade”). He also saw Woodrow Wilson’s in 1913 (“devilish bad weather”) and then Harry Truman’s in 1949, also as a guest of a representative, Otis Bland.

But most Fredericksburgers stayed home and read in the paper of Eisenhower’s invitation for Kennedy to drop by for coffee before they rode to the ceremonies together. They read the stirring words of Kennedy’s speech—which included the now-famous “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” They read of Kennedy’s hopes for the future, not knowing how little of it he would live to see. Then, they shoveled even more snow that had fallen and got on with the 1960s.

Wendy Migdal is a freelance writer in Fredericksburg.