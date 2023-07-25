Amid a heat wave in the middle of July 1934, 85 children arrived one afternoon on the train to a cheering crowd of local residents. The newspaper unselfconsciously referred to them as “slum kids” from New York City, and they were here to spend a few weeks with local families, experiencing traditional summer activities such as swimming and picnicking.

The Fresh Air Fund, which still exists, brought groups of children every year to the ’Burg, but this year’s shipment was particularly large. The paper described a sweet, touching scene of wide-eyed children climbing down from the train one at a time, each one equally surprised by the welcoming cheers from the crowd. Perhaps overwhelmed by the reception, some began crying. The assorted bunch of Irish, Scotch, Italian, Greek, and children of other nationalities were soon sorted according to the tags on their clothing and trundled off to their vacation homes in a Virginia season that has been fondly called “hell’s front porch.”

Meanwhile, heat wasn’t the only wave that the area was experiencing. Some local children, despite being raised in the fresh, slum-free air, had at least temporarily turned to a life of crime. There had been 15 robberies in just over a month, most of them committed by a gang of youths. These included radios stolen from two car dealerships; shoplifting at Montgomery Ward, Newberry, and W.T. Grant department stores; and break-ins at Roxbury Mills, Willis’s Hardware store, and several others. The take in some cases totaled over $100. Fredericksburg’s “ace investigator,” Night Chief Musselman, was assigned to the cases and soon solved all of them. Several children were arrested and sentenced by Justice Dannehl to the State Board of Public Welfare in Richmond, where they would be committed to a reformatory.

One of them, a 9-year-old boy named Luther, was so small that he managed to squeeze through the bars of his cell and escape. This “Kid Dillinger,” as the paper called him, was caught when he returned to his cell with a screwdriver, intent on breaking out his older brother and a 10-year-old accomplice, Raymond. The officials thought that clothing him in only a shirt would somehow dissuade him from trying to bust out. Instead, Luther’s brother merely tossed him a pair of pants through the window as he escaped again with Raymond. The two somehow made their way back to Fredericksburg, where Luther was apprehended at his home. Raymond remained on the lam, hiding “somewhere in the city.”

Parts of the story did resemble that of John Dillinger, who had been Public Enemy Number One for about a year by then. The paper was full of stories about his narrow escapes from authorities. Dillinger was gunned down by federal agents in Chicago only two days after little Luther was apprehended. Interestingly, Dillinger had just come out of a movie theater that was showing a film with characters involved in the criminal underworld, and the Free Lance-Star had just run an editorial responding to the comments people must have been making about whether mass media — in the form of movies — were to blame for actions of the youths.

The editorial urged restraint, reminding people not to jump to conclusions, and that many factors may be at work. Referring to the boys as “child violators” because “it would be hard to brand them as thieves,” it said, “Perhaps they [the parents] have been so engrossed in the bitter task of earning a livelihood that they spared the rod, with the resultant spoiling of the child.” It also suggested that, in addition to their desire to “indict Hollywood,” people should remember that “Prohibition, which bred a certain contempt for all laws, also is not guiltless,” though emphasizing that certainly the parents should not have allowed their children to be roaming the streets at all hours, plotting robberies.

Most of us will wonder what sort of lives the boys had when they grew up. Some searching on Ancestry reveals that the friend Raymond lived in Fredericksburg as an adult, registered for the draft in World War II but didn’t serve, and married and divorced while very young. In his early 40s he was arrested one night for being drunk in public and died of a heart attack in his jail cell. As for Luther and his brother, it’s difficult to say. There are no records for them in Virginia, and others by that name in Arkansas and Tennessee aren’t definitive matches. It seems that Luther may have slipped through the historical record as easily as he did the bars of his cell in Richmond.