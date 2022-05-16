Retro Reads: Fredericksburg area gathered around for May Day festivities

A tradition that has more or less gone the way of the dodo in the United States is May Day, with its May Queen and unique maypole dance. The ancient holiday marks the beginning of spring. Though it never caught on in New England where Puritans disapproved of its pagan roots, it was celebrated in many other parts of the United States, including Fredericksburg.

Many people locally remember the May Day celebration at Mary Washington College, where it was a big to-do for many years. According to the university, the first May Day festivities occurred in 1914. However, the day was also recognized for years in the community and in the local public schools.

In the 1920s, the Daily Star described elaborate May Day festivities, where previously there had been little or no mention of the day. In 1920, schoolchildren and their families came from Stafford, Caroline and Spotsylvania to spend the entire day in Fredericksburg. “The roads leading to Fredericksburg were lively with automobiles, trucks, and wagons . . . many schools attended in bodies, in gaily decorated automobiles, themselves bedecked with colors of their individual schools,” reported the paper.

The morning was spent in athletic contests on the green at Washington Avenue. People brought their picnic-basket lunches to Hurkamp Park. In the afternoon, the Marine Corps band from Quantico led a parade of 1,400 children from the courthouse to Washington Avenue, where folkdances, songs, the athletic finals and the maypole dance were held. But that wasn’t all—an evening program in front of the courthouse included a concert by the Marine Corps band, moving pictures and a community sing.

A small entry in the paper a few days earlier sheds some light on the reason for the extravaganza. Mayor J.P. Rowe issued a proclamation, “Saturday, May 1, 1920 is set apart as ‘Americanization Day’ and will be observed throughout the nation. The object is to ask the people to pause for a moment in this time of unrest and readjustment and give thought to the great and glorious country in which we live, its ideals, institutions and principles.”

The unrest and readjustment referred to the tumultuous post-World War I years, which were wracked with violent strikes, a fear of communism and a sharp increase in anarchist organizations, some of which sent mail bombs to prominent U.S. officials. In the late 1800s, May 1 had become International Workers Day and had begun to supplant the traditional May Day holiday.

That explains the presence of the Marine Corps band and the U.S. flags everywhere. As the Red Scare subsided in the next few years, so did the patriotic twist on May Day celebrations. Thus the accounts of Fredericksburg‘s May Day events reflect larger forces at work in the nation, but at the same time reveal some of the lives and times of ordinary local people.

Children competed as representatives of their schools in what sounded a bit like a quad-county track meet, as their parents and other visitors “vigorously cheered them on.” One letter-writer commented on how wonderful it was to see the country and city children, who would one day work together, getting along so well. Many of these schools, such as Sparta in Caroline, no longer exist. Many Spotsylvania schools no longer exist even in memory. Spotsylvania was at the beginning of the process of consolidating their one-room schools, which had included 51 white and 17 African American schools in 1916. Students who came for the May Day festivities hailed from Andrews, Gravel Pit, Belmont and Margo schools, among others.

The maypole dance with its barefooted dancers weaving streamers into a pattern was the most recognizable sight of the whole fête, but the program that preceded it was packed with entertainment. After the crowning of the May Queen, performances included the Pageant of the Plow, the Indian Dance, the Hoop Dance, the Norwegian Mountain Dance, the Irish Lilt, the Scarf Dance and too many more to mention.

As the decade went on, the athletic events expanded to include roller skating, scooter and bicycle races. The number of events open to girls increased from one to several. So many events were added that the athletic portion was moved to the fairgrounds.

In the 1930s, May Day coverage in The Free Lance–Star centered on the Normal School, named Mary Washington College by the end of the decade. The festivities were staged in the outdoor amphitheater amid the trees, and each year the students came up with different themes for their performances: Shakespearean plays, a supposedly Chinese goddess named Shanti, Greco–Roman dances. The college remained the focal point of local May Day events for years, until, like many other aspects of life, the holiday fell out of favor in the late 1960s.

Though May Day was not always held on May 1 here, that day is still celebrated internationally. And one vestige of the 1920s remains: the day is still officially on the books as Loyalty Day.

Wendy Migdal is a freelance writer in Fredericksburg.