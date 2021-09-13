Retro Reads: Fredericksburg welcomes return of co-eds in 1956

And what about academic life? All students had to maintain a grade-point average of at least between a C and a D. Incoming freshmen had to earn a satisfactory score the American Council on Education Psychology Examination, which included both verbal and math sections and was given to all high school students in Virginia. Starting the following school year, out-of-state students would have to take the Scholastic Aptitude Test.

The paper also reported on about 70 percent of the students who had graduated the previous spring, listing names and current employment. About 60 percent of the sample were now teachers. Not all had been education majors: a math major might have become a high school math teacher, while a music major may be become a third-grade teacher. Two were now in medical school, some went into social work, several worked in labs in universities or for tobacco companies, and a couple were “typists” for the CIA. Several were now listed as “Mrs.” and another article expressed concern about the recent trend toward marrying while still in college, saying that, “It’s the girl who usually suffers educationally in cases of early marriage.”