Retro Reads: Fredericksburg welcomes return of co-eds in 1956

In September 1956, arriving in Fredericksburg to start a new school year were nearly 1,600 women—and one man.
Dennis Moriarity, a 24-year-old ex-Marine, was the last student to attend Mary Washington College on the G.I. Bill. A music major, Moriarity didn’t seem to relish his unique status as the campus’s only XY member, but remained focused on the objective of earning his teaching degree.
The Free Lance–Star ran a special section of about 13 pages in mid-September each year, welcoming the students back to campus. The various articles and ads provide a nice “slice of life” view into the college at the time.
Dr. Grellett Simpson had been acting as chancellor of the college for the previous seven months and would be formally inaugurated in October. Simpson didn’t appear to relish the spotlight any more than Moriarity. Describing his approach to office as “evolutionary,” he added, “I haven’t done anything dramatic, except break my arm,” and hoped people would see the inauguration as an honor to the college and not to him personally. His statements were both ironic and prophetic, as the campus underwent dramatic and evolutionary changes in the 18 years of his tenure.
The college itself was far more excited about the inauguration, with three full days of cultural events planned. The program included symposiums, arts exhibits, concerts, and of course the ceremony and inaugural ball.
Students had many occasions other than the inaugural ball to wear their party frocks. There were several formal and semiformal dances announced for the upcoming year, to which the dean of women would invite male students from nearby colleges and universities and officers from military installations to come in stag groups. College women would be then be escorted and chaperoned by MWC staff when the male students returned the invitations.
Students perusing the college section of the paper could find quite a few stores in town to buy their dresses, school supplies, typewriters and dorm furniture. Ads such as this one from Anne’s Beauty Box have the sound of a different era: “Welcome students and faculty of Mary Washington. We offer best wishes to all at Mary Washington, and extend a cordial invitation to visit our shop where it will be our pleasure to serve you.” In smaller print was a little levity: “We’ll curl up and dye for you.” Leggett’s offered the classic 1950s twin set at $5.98 for the cardigan, $3.98 for the matching pullover, and $4.98 for the coordinating wool plaid skirt.
An article about maintaining the buildings and grounds yields a few interesting tidbits about campus life. Students could take their twin sets to the campus laundry, where a staff of 14 people worked. The campus also had a 3,000-square-foot greenhouse, which grew flowers for dinners, receptions, offices and dorms.
And what about academic life? All students had to maintain a grade-point average of at least between a C and a D. Incoming freshmen had to earn a satisfactory score the American Council on Education Psychology Examination, which included both verbal and math sections and was given to all high school students in Virginia. Starting the following school year, out-of-state students would have to take the Scholastic Aptitude Test.
The paper also reported on about 70 percent of the students who had graduated the previous spring, listing names and current employment. About 60 percent of the sample were now teachers. Not all had been education majors: a math major might have become a high school math teacher, while a music major may be become a third-grade teacher. Two were now in medical school, some went into social work, several worked in labs in universities or for tobacco companies, and a couple were “typists” for the CIA. Several were now listed as “Mrs.” and another article expressed concern about the recent trend toward marrying while still in college, saying that, “It’s the girl who usually suffers educationally in cases of early marriage.”
In 1956, the paper reported that “three Negro girls” applied and were awaiting a statement of policy from the University of Virginia Board of Visitors. So while it may be a shame not to have the campus greenhouse and laundry anymore, the college now offers educational opportunities to everyone, a point on which it takes great pride.
