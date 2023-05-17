On May 19, 1910, The Daily Star reported on the unusual activities of area residents the night before. Here is what it had to say: “It was about 11 o’clock [P.M.] when the parade began. Homes were brilliantly illuminated at the inmates prepared to go forth, and soon there were streams of people on every street. On the bridge 400 people gathered, at and around the public school building 200, on the courthouse green 400, about Washington Avenue 150, at the railroad bridge 100, and on the high points of the Boulevard 200. Fully 3,500 people were out.”

What could cause all these people to arise and make their way outdoors in one accord? Some wanted to be there when the world ended. Others were hoping to see the astronomical aurora. Halley’s Comet was passing by Earth, and much of the world had gone comet-crazy. Some, literally.

There was a story behind all the hoopla. This visit of the comet was closest to Earth it had ever come. And even though the comet had been visible in the sky since April, astronomers calculated that Earth would actually pass through the tail of the comet for several hours, beginning late on the night of May 18.

It seems that some astronomers had opined that as the gases from the tail of the comet enveloped Earth, they would interact with the hydrogen in Earth’s atmosphere and produce a deadly cyanogen gas. “We’ll all be snuffed out,” one said, adding that we would get to experience the sensation of insects as they were poisoned, as though that were some consolation. Science had developed to the point that the field of spectroscopy, or the study of light that is emitted and absorbed by matter, made predictions of the comet more detailed. Although, in this particular case, not always more accurate.

While other scientists reassured the public that this would not happen, many people were not so sure. The Star reported that some Pennsylvania coal miners refused to go into the mines on the 18th, while other farmers and miners took the opposite approach and planned to hide in caves and mines. Entrepreneurs saw an opportunity and began selling gas masks, comet pills, and comet umbrellas.

While the advertisements in the Star don’t indicate that Fredericksburg fell victim to such fearmongering, there was a sad incident on the bridge that night. Millie Morris, an African American woman who had worked for and lived with the Pittman family for 42 years, collapsed from fright. Although a doctor on the scene rushed to administer aid, Morris died. Similar incidents happened elsewhere in the nation.

Though the paper reported that a surprising number of people appeared genuinely frightened and were expecting a judgment day, not everyone reacted the same way. Some young men near the courthouse and on Washington Avenue amused themselves by setting off fireworks or “rockets” and watching their neighbors shrieking in fear. Other “comet experts” stood on street corners “loaded with information as to how it would act.” Young people took the opportunity to have comet parties, and older, sensible types went to bed as usual, only to be woken up by very noisy crowds on their way home.

Because nothing really happened. By 12:30 people had given up on the world ending, or even on seeing a good display of meteor-like showers. As it turned out, Earth actually did pass through the comet’s tail, but it wasn’t visible at every location on Earth. People went to the work the next day in Fredericksburg and greeted each other with, “We’re all still here.”

As an editorial in the Star said, “If the comet had eyes, would it not wonder too at the marvelous change in this old world of ours since its visit 75 years ago? It would see a network of railroads in place of the few struggling lines . . . it would see telegraph and telephone lines, skyscrapers and other wonders . . . and may it not well wonder what visions of progress will be here for it to behold when it returns again in 1985 . . . “

In 1910, the comet was photographed for the first time. In 1986, it was observed by spacecraft. Which of course leads to the question, what will 2061 bring?