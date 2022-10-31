Retro Reads: Halloween a time to let inner demons loose

Halloween is a holiday that keeps reinventing itself. From its ancient origins in the Celtic festival of Samhain, it was later co-opted by the Christian Church in the Middle Ages. The Church, rightly figuring that a leopard wasn’t going to change its spots, tacked on the tradition of All Saints Day on Nov. 1 to explain the prevalence of evil spirits the night before.

In the early 1900s, the wizards of mass marketing found Halloween and added the elements of commercialism we know and so love today. Yes, decorations and costumes could be purchased in stores even then, though most people still came up with their own.

At some point, as beliefs in evil spirits waned, Halloween became a time for people to let their own inner demons loose. The first mention of Halloween that I’ve found in the Daily Star is from 1904. “The boys were out Monday night celebrating Hallowe’en and by all accounts did not confine themselves to innocent amusements,” reported the Star. They took gates off the hinges, threw rocks at houses, and dumped items taken off porches a good distance away. The paper added, “Several gentlemen, whose property was molested, were only induced to refrain from using pistols by the ladies of their families.” (At the Opera House, the play “Daughter of Satan” was performed; one wonders whether there was any connection.)

People seemed to grow more accustomed to the pranks, which always included the tried-and-true gate stealing and the rolling of wire in the streets (this particular prank would amuse boys for many years to come, though these pranks were nothing compared to those going in major cities). In fact, by 1907, equal rights had infiltrated Halloween mischief. “One party of about eighteen, said to be women, some mothers of nearly grown children, were out for a real lark. They were dressed in long black cloaks and pointed caps with heavy veils. They attempted to move the bandstand from the park when Officer Tansill stepped from behind a tree. They attempted to carry him off bodily when a rap on the head of one of them by Tansill caused them to desist. He did not know they were females,” assured the Star.

By 1910, organized celebrations were mentioned in addition to nighttime street reveling. Five hundred people attended the masked carnival at The Rink (this was likely an ice-skating rink next to a house in the 800 block of Prince Edward Street). The Rink band played music for skating and dancing. The paper also mentioned many masked parties at homes around the city that were attended by both the young and middle-aged.

In response to the increase in parties, advertisements for decorations began to appear around 1916. R.A. Kishpaugh’s Stationery, located at 918 Caroline St., offered crepe paper and novelties for the party or dance. (Original decorations from the early 1900s can fetch hundreds of dollars on eBay today.)

Parties in homes continued, but in the 1920s, people turned the business district into a sort of block party. “From early in the evening until nearly midnight, the sidewalks in the business section were crowded with young folks en masque,” said the Star. Costumes included clowns, women in men’s suits, vamps (worn by men), tramps (not to be confused with vamps), and national costumes from many countries.

Crowds got bigger as the decade went on, with people driving up and down the streets blowing horns and whistles. Police continued to patrol the city as they had for years to ensure that no real damage was done to property. The Chamber of Commerce turned the event into an organized “street carnival” in 1925, hiring bands and building a bandstand. An estimated 5,000 people from the city and surrounding counties attended and paraded in costume down Caroline Street, which was turned into a “great white way” of lights. People threw ribbon streamers and confetti, but “monkeyshines outshone moonshine.”

It seems that everyone decided to get in on the fun, and that caused Halloween to evolve from being a night for boys to roam about stealing gates into a community celebration. In the late 20s, an afternoon parade for schoolchildren was added, but there was no mention of trick-or-treating yet.

The mass street parties continued into the early 1930s. In 1930, Caroline Street was described as a “milling mass of humanity” and the costumes “presented a gorgeous spectacle of shade, light, and hues.” But by 1933, the crowds were down, and the next year, there were no official citywide events. Adults and children still roamed about in costume, but it does seem as though the lack of festivities left a vacuum. Some increased pranking by teenage boys was reported, including ringing of doorbells and the placing of “tick-tacks” (a rattling noisemaker) against people’s windows.

Celebrations continued quietly to some extent throughout the war years, and 1946 brought the first mention of the modern incarnation of Halloween: “Residents who had troubled to crowd the porch swing into the parlor . . . have found a more enlightened generation of pranksters satisfied in offering their victims the choice of a ‘trick or treat.’ This approach, which came into vogue here several years ago, is apparently a worry-saver for the kids who don’t know where to hide their next chair and a delight to homeowners who would rather pass out refreshments than see their property carted off down the street.” In retrospect, it does sound a bit like negotiating with terrorists, but a happy solution was found by all.

