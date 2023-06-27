If you were to ask someone what time period in America’s past they’d like to visit if that were possible, it’s likely they might mention the Roaring 20s with its speakeasies, or maybe a USO dance of the 1940s. 1904 might not be the first year to come to mind. But looking back through old Daily Stars from just one week in June indicates that people not only knew how to have a good time, but they also had no problem doing so mid-week.

The big event in late June that year was the first Horse Show. This was a two-and-a-half-day event — held on a Tuesday and Wednesday — that attracted spectators from around Virginia and entrants from all over the eastern states. It was held at the fairgrounds, which at that time were located where Normandy Village is now. Special grandstands and box seats, occupied by all of Fredericksburg’s prominent citizens, were specially built for the occasion.

Isaac Hirsch and Son, proprietors, urged the women of Fredericksburg not to be deterred from attending the horse show if they didn’t have time to make a new shirtwaist or suit, because Hirsh’s could furnish them with style, quality, and fit at the lowest prices. Meanwhile, speedy sewers could whip something up from “two sure winners in thin goods” at J.T. Lowery and Co.—French organdie was on sale for 18 cents a yard. Attendees could finish off their outfits with horse show brooches, horse show scarf pins, and horse show fobs at Loewenson & Kaufman, Jewelers.

Meanwhile, the streets began to fill with personages both important and not. Senator Martin and Lt. Governor Willard were on their way, while Congressman Rixey sent his regrets; he was busy with his wheat harvest. Residents enjoyed watching all the fancy traps and other vehicles that were in town for the occasion. Bowering’s Brass Band would provide music both days.

The show classes included roadsters (horses driven regularly on the roads), saddle horses, ponies, horses in harness, and tandems. There were also hunters and jumpers (both of which jumped, apparently), a steeplechase, and hunt teams with hounds (“no less than five couples of hounds with Master in hunting costume”). The second day was even better the first, owing to the popularity of the jumping and dog events, the large crowds from the counties who managed to make it in despite the wheat harvest, and perhaps the women riders as well.

Now, if all this brings to mind images from the circa-1912 Ascot scene in “My Fair Lady” with its voluminous hats, it might not be too far off. There was a special dance held at the Opera House on Wednesday night for horse show attendees, who danced “a german.” Today, it is hard to pin down exactly what a german even was, but at that time, more than 50 couples, some of whom were local, knew how to dance it. It was some sort of cotillion, where couples dance in circles, and may have involved games with ropes and elements like Blind Man’s Buff. At any rate, this late-night revelry got started at 10:30 p.m. and didn’t wrap up until 3 a.m.

The music for the german was provided by an orchestra, but the aforementioned Bowering’s Brass Band had a busy week. On Tuesday, the same night as the horse show, they played at a lawn party for charity held by the City Mission at the Presbyterian church. The lawn was lit by Chinese lanterns, crowds were large, and the event was judged to be a success. On Thursday, the band played at the Opera House for the first anniversary of the founding of the Elks Lodge. Lt. Governor Willard stayed in town and gave the keynote address.

Apparently, Tuesday night must have been the old Saturday, because if you weren’t interested in the horse show or the lawn party, there was another option: the circus. This was the era of the one-ring traveling circus, and W.H. Harris’ “Nickel-Plate” show was in town for one day only.

But people did leave some entertainment for weekends. From late June through mid-September, residents could purchase weekend tickets for Cape May, Atlantic City, Ocean City, and Sea Isle City, along the Jersey Shore. Cost was $8.10. This trip seems to have been via the RF&P Railroad, although residents could also take the Weems steamer from City Dock to Tappahannock and thence to Baltimore or Norfolk.

For the big summer trip, there was a special deal offered by the C&O Railroad: 15-day or 60-day excursions to the World’s Fair in St. Louis. Riders could look forward to electric lighting, Pullman sleeping cars, and excursions to all the mountain towns that the C&O passed through. That year, the World’s Fair commemorated the 1803 Lewis and Clark Expedition and lasted from May to December. Also held in St. Louis that year were the games of the III Olympiad.

The inflation calculator reveals that $8.10 would be over $250 today—not all that cheap. Nonetheless, to avoid the traffic between here and Cape May, especially if it were on a steamboat, would be a fantastic trip today.

Wendy Migdal is a freelance writer in Fredericksburg.