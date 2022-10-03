Retro Reads: Keeping traditions alive at the local and state fairs

The state fair has just wrapped up its 150-something year. First held in 1854, the fair has only been canceled for a few major events: the Civil War, World War I, World War II and COVID-19. In years past, the local fair was held in late September or early October, a week before the state fair. The names of every prizewinner (and they were legion) and of the noteworthy items they produced were dutifully recorded in the paper the day after the contest was held. To read them is an educational experience, particularly in the culinary category.

Paying a visit to 1915, we find evidence of a nation on the cusp of a transportation revolution. Motorcycles roared down the street and scared horses, aeroplanes dove in breathtaking demonstrations in front of the grandstand, and automobiles sped by at more than 30 miles per hour. (Apparently, the modern knights stood on the backs of the cars and caught rings on their lances.)

But while aeroplanes are old hat to modern readers, the prizewinners in the Ladies Department (where all food belonged, of course) may prove more intriguing.

Take cucumber catsup, for example. Mrs. Hattie Kaufman produced the winning entry that year, sans tomatoes. It turns out that catsup (or ketchup, as we Americans say), used to be made from a great many items. It originated in China, and British sailors made the tangy paste out of mushrooms, celery and oysters, to name just a few varieties. It tasted good and didn’t go bad. After Heinz began selling the tomato variety in 1876, people began to forget it was ever made from anything else. A modern food writer testifies that it’s great on grilled fish with feta.

Miss Jessie Silver and Miss Cora Weedon took home the gold for canned gooseberries and preserved currants, respectively. We may need to strip them of their medals, though, because it appears these nice ladies may have been lawbreakers. Ribes, the genus to which both gooseberries and currants belong, was banned by the federal government in 1911. No hallucinogenic properties, but some varieties of Ribes carry a disease that kills white pine trees. Gooseberries, which supposedly taste a little like tart grapes, all but disappeared from the American diet. Now legal, they’ve been making a comeback and are called a re-emerging fruit.

Some of these fruits were native to Europe or Asia and were brought by the British to America. Quince, entered by Mrs. W.A. Bell in the form of preserves, was one of these. A pear-like fruit that needs to be cooked, its star waxed and waned in America and is on the rise again. Canned whortleberries and damsons, not so much. Interestingly, there’s a mention of mangoes, but since this fruit only grows in tropical areas, they must have been referring to something else.

If you remember the “Aunt Bea at the fair” episode from “The Andy Griffith Show,” you may be wondering, “What about the pickles?” Rest assured, there were there. Everything was pickled. Mrs. C.B. Durrett won prizes for walnut pickles, yellow pickles, slice pickles, and pickled apples. There were also pickled cherries, orange pickle, and piccalilli.

Then there was the wine. Mrs. A.L. Sacrey was a regular vintner: She made sparkling wine, banana wine, elderberry wine and parsnip wine. Others contributed blackberry wine, cherry wine, currant wine and dandelion wine. “Still wine from grapes” was how regular wine was identified.

The baked goods were fewer in number and more familiar, including crullers, tea cakes, and coconut cake. One interesting item was rusks, also submitted by the vintner. These seem to be a sort of Greek biscotti—a double-baked bread or cake eaten with morning coffee that’s still very popular in some countries.

The current state fair keeps many of these traditions alive and has expanded to include foods for the modern palate, such as Bloody Mary mix and salsa. But it might be worth digging up some of these forgotten favorites. If you try the cucumber catsup, let me know.