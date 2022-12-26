Retro Reads: Putting pedal to the metal in 1950

One of the most interesting aspects of looking through old newspapers is finding references to things that you don’t expect for that time period: social mores, for example, or plans and ideas for what the future might hold. It’s always fun to look at those with the advantage of hindsight and see what plans came to fruition and what prognostications were fulfilled.

In December 1950, The Free Lance-Star ran an article detailing plans by General Motors for a futuristic car called the LeSabre. Though most people in Fredericksburg were likely still driving pre-war models (there was no consumer automobile manufacturing, even of parts, from 1943-45), the automobile industry had just begun the boom that would lead to the American car culture.

GM’s LeSabre was not a specific model that was being introduced, but an opportunity for engineers to try out ideas that they had been playing around with for a few years. The convertible was a low-slung sports model, two-seater, with six inches of clearance from the ground. The top would automatically close when raindrops struck it. The body would be a magnesium and aluminum alloy; the engine, an experimental V-8 with 300 horsepower. Most interesting, it would have twin tail fins that were meant to resemble a jet, and each fin housed a 20-gallon rubberized fuel cell. One contained gasoline and the other methyl alcohol. This would “permit injection of enriched fuel at certain speed levels.” There would also be a bomb-shaped rear bumper. Inside, the “laboratory on wheels” featured a tachometer (which monitors rpm), a compass, altimeter, electric seat warmers, electric seat adjusters, and a control to operate hydraulic jacks that would allow the user to raise the car without leaving the seat.

So how did these engineers do at predicting trends and anticipating the future? Well, the more ordinary LeSabre that most of us remember was introduced in 1959. American buns would be automatically warmed starting in 1966. Aluminum alloys — to reduce the weight of a steel body — would become common in the 1970s. Built-in hydraulic jacks are pretty much only used on race cars. Knowing your height above sea level did not prove useful. And the twin fuel tanks? Didn’t happen. Neither did bumpers shaped like bombs, fortunately.

But what were Fredericksburgers really driving? In the same issue of the paper was a full-page ad by a used car salesman named Carl D. Silver, who was putting pedal to the metal. His second Fredericksburg lot had just opened that year, expanding the business from its original lot at 2216 Princess Anne St. (located in a former sandwich shop. His first car lot was actually in Tappahannock, though). Customers were encouraged to “ring out the old ... ring in the new with the purchase of a Silverized car.” Possibly a wordplay on simonize, “Silverized” meant that the car had undergone a 30-point inspection. Silver gave prospective customers free gas and 24 hours to drive the car and see if they liked it. A sampling of the cars available for purchase included a 1950 Buick with white wall tires and tinted glass for $2,295, a 1948 Hudson with radio and heater for $1,195, and a 1946 Oldsmobile with “extra equipment” for $895. People could also purchase pre-war cars, from 1937-42, for $95-$395.

Ultimately, Silver would become more successful and well-known than the fantasy car with imaginative features described on page 2 of the paper. In the next eight years, he would open a lot in Triangle, acquire three other dealerships, and start the Fredericksburg Auto Auction. In 1963, he began transitioning to real estate. Today, places all over Fredericksburg bear his name, and Silver Companies is a national business. Perhaps he hit upon his own brand of enriched fuel.