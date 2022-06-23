RETRO READS: Remembering Hurricane Agnes, 50 years later

On Monday, June 19, 1972, Fredericksburg residents opened their papers to learn of the first hurricane of the season, Agnes, which was about to batter the panhandle of Florida. The weekend had been a busy one, with Father’s Day and the Soap Box Derby (the first year that girls participated).

Nationally, residents were likely relieved to learn that the last of the ground troops in Vietnam had been deactivated, while disturbed by some sort of break-in at Democratic National Committee headquarters. And it looked like that Salem Church Dam might finally be built after 40 years of talking.

The next day, they read that Agnes had “gasped her last” over the backwoods of Georgia, though there was a brief mention in the weather report of flash flood warnings for the Richmond area. Nothing to worry about here.

On Wednesday, the front page reported torrential rains across the state, hundreds of streams spilling over their banks, and closed highways. Agnes had regained strength. But the detailed lists of flash flood warnings, inches of rain that had fallen, and evacuated areas were all in the western part of the state.

Then things happened quickly. Throughout the evening, the Rappahannock climbed out of its banks. Residents of Sophia and of Dixon streets were awakened in the middle of the night by city workers or neighbors telling them the water was rising. By 4 a.m., the waters had reached Sophia Street.

Evelyn Young of Dixon Street was nonplussed. “I know I’ll just have to start over,” she said. Young’s reaction seemed calm, considering that she spoke of the house she had been born in. But having been through both the floods of 1937 and ’42, she had an experienced perspective.

Throughout the next day, residents and businesses were evacuated all along Caroline Street (though the water never reached that far). City workers and the National Guard were called in to help, and Guardsmen patrolled the city to discourage looting. Meanwhile, Marines were helping in Falmouth, citizens pitched in to move library books and equipment up to the second floor, and crowds gathered to watch the spectacle of nature at the Falmouth Bridge.

As the governor took a helicopter tour of the flood-ravaged state, preparing ask President Richard Nixon to declare parts of Virginia as disaster areas, some locals took to opining about what the potential mitigating effects of the Salem Church Dam might have been. “We’d have the dam by now if it weren’t for those conservationists,” grumbled one local man as he surveyed flooding on Sophia Street.

Officers at the Army Corps of Engineers agreed that the dam could have prevented the flooding. The dam, which was slated for construction about five miles upstream of the city, would have created a reservoir twice the size of Lake Anna. Opponents of the dam pointed out that calculations showed the dam would only reduce flooding by 5%, and that opposition by conservationists had only surfaced recently in the long history of dam proposals. (By 1974, the plan was finally laid to rest in the idea graveyard, although, interestingly, one could read a description of the supposedly extant dam in the Encyclopedia Britannica in the 1980s.)

One person who didn’t let the flooding get her down despite being stranded by high water in her Falmouth home was Kathryn Holcomb. With the help of the Fredericksburg Rescue Squad and a boat, she got to the United Methodist Church in Fredericksburg on time on Friday night for her wedding to Richard Clary. Their dogged determination has served them well in the ensuing years; the couple is still married today and living in Richmond.

By Saturday morning, the river had fallen below flood stage and cleanup was underway. Crews began to clear silt and debris from roads and closed blocks began to reopen to traffic. A Red Cross Disaster Center was set up at Brooks Park to take care of some of the 50 families whose homes were damaged by the flood. Some went to Mary Washington dormitories; others to relatives’ homes.

Another deluge occurred a few days later at the fairgrounds. This time, the surge comprised 5,000 shoppers looking for flood-damaged, still-wet goods from J.C. Penney being sold at a fraction of the original price. Like a weakened dam, the two policemen sent to keep order were no match for what seemed to be another force of nature, and they largely stood back and watched.

But as an editorial pointed out, even though it doesn’t seem quite right to be thankful that you didn’t have it as bad as the other guy, it was nevertheless true. No one locally died, and other areas of the state fared far worse. The third-highest flood in local history would not soon be forgotten.

Wendy Migdal is a freelance writer in Fredericksburg.

