On any given day, a multitude of pedestrians and bicyclists safely cross the Chatham Bridge on the recently opened shared-use path. They may glance down at the river and wave to a kayaker or standup paddleboarder. A few may know that it has been nearly a hundred years since the patch of greenery that they pass over, also known as Scott’s Island, played host to a riot of summer entertainment.

Scott’s Island was purchased by the city of Fredericksburg from a private owner in 1890, but before that it was the scene of many special events, most notably Fourth of July celebrations. The first owner of the 4- to- 5-acre island was James Brown, and the earliest recorded Independence Day festivities took place in 1805. According to historians, these early patriotic do’s put our modern ones to shame. To give you an idea of the scope of these events, the Fourth of July bash in 1855 included 500 chickens, 20 pigs, 150 waiters, and 5,000 feet of lumber for tables. (Interestingly, this event was hosted by the American Party, a short-lived political party in the turmoil of the 1850s. Its Southern members were mostly moderates who opposed secession.) In the mid-1850s, the island was sold to Charles Scott as part of a larger real estate deal, and it’s been called Scott’s Island ever since.

Scott’s Island is mentioned here and there in the newspaper over the years as the location for summer soirees, reunions of war veterans and gathering places for fraternal organizations. These events included sack races, greased pole climbing contests, and ice cream by day, and Chinese lanterns, bands and dancing by night.

Beginning in 1906, the island’s commercial period began to take off. The Knights of Pythias leased the island from the city and worked all summer to clear vegetation and build a venue for nightly entertainment. It wasn’t until Aug. 9 and after the organization’s third wooden footbridge from the Free Bridge had been completed (the first two having been washed away by high water) that the public was able to visit. They were greeted by 200 electric lights, a dancing pavilion, target shooting and lemonade. No alcohol on Scott’s Island; the heat up toward Prohibition had begun in earnest. The Daily Star called it “our Luna Park,” referring to the popular park that had opened on Coney Island, New York, three years earlier.

Four years later, the island was leased to a business enterprise that employed the name Casino Island Park. It’s not clear exactly what sort of gambling or games of chance took place, but the Casino did offer a variety of singers, dancers and other performers, including high wire acts, mimics and crayon artists. Most notably, residents could enjoy moving pictures in a theater that seated 700. At the close of the summer season, the proprietors opened an off-season moving picture theater at 307 William St. About 1912, Benjamin Pitts bought the business and operated it for a couple years. He added a few rides and made many other improvements. Crowds frequently numbered over a thousand. After Pitts began building the Leader Theater at 915 Caroline St. and renovating the Opera House, he let the lease for the island expire.

In 1919, Robert Southworth leased the island and presided over its final phase of revelry. One wonders if people of the 1920s made any jokes about its new name, Pleasure Island. Alas, we may never know. The crowds returned, bigger than ever, as entertainment abounded. People came to hear the Dixie jazz bands and to dance the Virginia reel. They packed the midway. Sidney Shannon sponsored dances two nights per week in what would turn out to the be the final season of 1924. There was food, games, shooting matches — something for everyone. Boxing was a huge draw at the time, with fights featuring local celebrities such as Arthur “Barefoot” Green.

In fact, boxing and its associated fans may have contributed to the hiring of a security guard, which led to a confrontation in the disastrous 1924 season. The island had already been plagued by three floods that year. Then, the scuffle between the guard and a patron one night in July turned deadly when shots were fired. Yet another flood occurred later in September. Though Pleasure Island had been flooded many times before and always seemed to be in operation again in about a week, Southworth’s lease had expired, and he opted not to ask for a renewal. And that was the end of Fredericksburg’s Coney Island.

Though the area around Scott’s Island has grown tremendously, the island itself reverted back to a state of nature. Where the summer night was once alive with brass bands, today it brings the music of chirping crickets and croaking frogs.

— Note: This article was based on the research of Robert Hodge.