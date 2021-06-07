Retro Reads: Soldiers swarm area localities for war games in 1941

People in the Fredericksburg region in June 1941 were used to occasional broods of cicadas, as we are today. The overpowering hum in the air, the crunch under the feet. They counted themselves lucky that the cicadas didn’t eat anything above ground, unlike the swarms of grasshoppers they had read about that descended on pioneers on the Great Plains, eating everything in sight and not stopping until the wood handles on the axes were gone.
So they were taken off guard when thousands of creatures swarmed the streets of Fredericksburg for two days in early June and devoured everything they could. Like the grasshoppers of old, when the food was gone, they picked up en masse and traveled—not to the next farm, but back to the newly created Fort A.P. Hill. For these creatures were not cicadas or grasshoppers. They were 30,000 soldiers in the U.S. Army who had converged upon Caroline County for “war games.”
The U.S. Army had been telling the stunned residents of Caroline County since April that it planned to begin using the area for maneuvers immediately upon possession June 1, and use it they did. About 125 families who had not been able to secure housing yet were still within the boundaries of the new military reservation when the first troops began to arrive for the mock operation June 5. Not all appraisals of land had been completed, not all options had been accepted, and the prefabricated homes were still being built. The Army said it would take care to keep the civilians out of the combat area.
The vast majority of the troops were from the 44th Division, headquartered at Fort Dix, N.J. About 5,000 troops came north from Fort Bragg, N.C. They belonged to the 50th Combat Team of the 9th Division, a highly mechanized unit, and came in 700 vehicles.
The Fort Bragg troops arrived earlier in the week and would be assisted by 400 mounted soldiers from the Third Cavalry from Fort Myer who camped at the fairgrounds overnight and rode through the city the next day. They planned to launch a surprise attack on the Fort Dix soldiers when they arrived.
The Fort Dix soldiers traveled to Fort Meade, where the groups and their 2,500 vehicles then split into two convoys. People gathered to watch along the way, greeting the troops with flags, flares, cheers and sometimes grumbles about the traffic.
They left Fort Meade in the early morning June 5, with vehicles spaced 100 yards apart so as not to tie up civilian traffic. One group traveled down U.S. 1 to Fredericksburg while the other went through Maryland and crossed the Dahlgren Bridge (since named the Harry Nice Memorial Bridge.) According to The Free Lance–Star reports, “Somewhere along the way, the vehicles are expected to dump their human cargo to remind the infantry that at one time in the unmechanized past they were foot soldiers.”
Fredericksburg residents were awakened about 5 a.m. on the 5th to the sound of trucks rumbling through town. The column was so long that when the first vehicle reached Fredericksburg, the last was still passing through Washington and did not arrive here until 2 p.m. Soldiers had time to get out and shop a bit before continuing to A.P. Hill. A few troops who had arrived earlier slept on rain-soaked grounds, in trucks and in abandoned farmhouses.
The “games” were scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. There were 42 officers from the 29th Division at Fort Meade who would serve as “umpires,” including Capt. Duff Green of Fredericksburg.
As British forces prepared to invade Syria, and Hitler secretly prepared to invade the Soviet Union in two weeks, the Fort Dix troops wearing blue fatigues advanced on three main roads to “attack” the Fort Bragg soldiers, wearing khaki with red armbands. The troops met somewhere in the Mica area.
A bit of history was repeated when the badly outnumbered southern troops executed a daring J.E.B. Stuart flanking maneuver on Friday evening. They crossed the Rappahannock River at Port Royal and traveled through King George to Falmouth, where they recrossed the river and dashed through Fredericksburg, “shooting up a number of Blue trucks as they passed,” heading back to Caroline County on State Route 2.
They captured hundreds of Blue prisoners, anti-tank artillery, and ammunition dumps before the surprised Blue troops were able to halt the advance. The Reds withdrew to Corbin and bivouacked overnight.
The next day, they were driven back to the southern boundary of the reservation until commanders called a halt to the games at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The maneuvers were primarily a test to see how well large numbers of men could be moved and supplied in the field. To that end, all food and supplies were delivered at night under blackout conditions, a real test for drivers navigating narrow country roads.
Within a few hours, the population of the city doubled, as at least 15,000 men made their way there, with the primary objective being food. The Free Lance–Star’s description of their occupation of the town resembled that of the plagues of grasshoppers: The soldiers “infiltrated every nook and cranny of the town ... putting inside them nearly every edible solid and liquid that could be purchased in restaurants ... and howled when the restaurants had no more to sell them.”
They drank lemonade in strangers’ homes, fell asleep in parks, and wrote so many postcards home that the post office had to reopen at 8 p.m. and didn’t close until midnight. The soldiers, many of whom had been in the Army only a few months, chatted up the townspeople and departed Monday, when the headline read “City Relaxes as Army Units Retire.”
More troops arrived for similar maneuvers continuously throughout the summer, but never in numbers as high as that first week.
Nevertheless, people were awakened to the enormity of the war that had already literally knocked on their front doors.
