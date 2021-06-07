Retro Reads: Soldiers swarm area localities for war games in 1941

People in the Fredericksburg region in June 1941 were used to occasional broods of cicadas, as we are today. The overpowering hum in the air, the crunch under the feet. They counted themselves lucky that the cicadas didn’t eat anything above ground, unlike the swarms of grasshoppers they had read about that descended on pioneers on the Great Plains, eating everything in sight and not stopping until the wood handles on the axes were gone.

So they were taken off guard when thousands of creatures swarmed the streets of Fredericksburg for two days in early June and devoured everything they could. Like the grasshoppers of old, when the food was gone, they picked up en masse and traveled—not to the next farm, but back to the newly created Fort A.P. Hill. For these creatures were not cicadas or grasshoppers. They were 30,000 soldiers in the U.S. Army who had converged upon Caroline County for “war games.”