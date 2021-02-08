Retro Reads: Valentines weren't always about affection

There must have been some question as to the appropriateness of such missives, because in 1917, the Literary Society of grade 7B held its February meeting with a Valentine’s theme. Among activities such as recitations and making the most words out of the letters in Valentine’s Day, the students held a debate: “Affirmative: Comic Valentines should not be sent vs. Negative: Comic Valentines should be sent.”

Throughout the 1920s, advertisements for Valentine’s Day cards dropped off considerably, with occasional mentions of “the old comics.” It appears that the affirmative team won.

When they weren’t busy sending cards, people in the early 1900s entertained themselves by going to Valentine’s dances. In the first two decades of the 1900s, these were usually masked dances, where attendees wore costumes. In 1912, three local dances were described in the paper. One was at the Athletic Association Hall, given by the young men of Miss Edmunston’s dancing school.

The Valentine’s Mask Carnival that year added ice skating to the mix; costumes were evidently not entertaining enough on their own. The carnival was held at The Rink (no address given); admission 10 cents, skate rental 15 cents. Several prizes (furniture, pictures) were awarded for costumes such as “Valentine’s sweetheart” and “countryman.”