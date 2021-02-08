Retro Reads: Valentines weren't always about affection

A widely held belief includes the idea that the past was a land of gentility, whereas today we hold the monopoly on rudeness. But sometimes, a closer look into the past will disprove that theory, and in the unlikeliest of events: Valentine’s Day.
In the early 1900s, Valentine’s Day was all about the cards. Adams Book Store, Lewis’s Drug Store, and Kishpaugh’s Stationery downtown all advertised cards: sentimental, pretty and comic. (Prior to the early 1900s, cards had been handwritten and occasionally hand-decorated.) There’s no mention of giving flowers, candy or jewelry.
A note in the 1902 Daily Star sheds some light on the comic cards. While some cards were “highly ornamental and artistic,” others were “caricatures, designed to reflect on the personal habits, appearance, character, etc. of the person to whom they are sent.” Ouch.
It turns out these were called “vinegar valentines” and were quite popular among the Victorians. They may have started as an unkind way to give an undesired suitor the brush-off, but the nasty-grams were later sent to anyone who senders didn’t like, and had the benefit of being anonymous.
In 1907, marketers came up with valentine postcards, favored because they cost 1 cent in postage compared with 2 cents for a card in an envelope. How did recipients react? According to the Star, “some who got comic valentines showed them around and thought it a good joke, while others got mad and put them in stoves or tore them up.”
There must have been some question as to the appropriateness of such missives, because in 1917, the Literary Society of grade 7B held its February meeting with a Valentine’s theme. Among activities such as recitations and making the most words out of the letters in Valentine’s Day, the students held a debate: “Affirmative: Comic Valentines should not be sent vs. Negative: Comic Valentines should be sent.”
Throughout the 1920s, advertisements for Valentine’s Day cards dropped off considerably, with occasional mentions of “the old comics.” It appears that the affirmative team won.
When they weren’t busy sending cards, people in the early 1900s entertained themselves by going to Valentine’s dances. In the first two decades of the 1900s, these were usually masked dances, where attendees wore costumes. In 1912, three local dances were described in the paper. One was at the Athletic Association Hall, given by the young men of Miss Edmunston’s dancing school.
The Valentine’s Mask Carnival that year added ice skating to the mix; costumes were evidently not entertaining enough on their own. The carnival was held at The Rink (no address given); admission 10 cents, skate rental 15 cents. Several prizes (furniture, pictures) were awarded for costumes such as “Valentine’s sweetheart” and “countryman.”
The Normal School—the first incarnation of the University of Mary Washington—held the most interesting event of all. Participants were sent invitations and told what costume to wear from a list of famous lovers in history, ranging from Helen of Troy and Paris to Jack and Jill. Once assembled at the event, each person had to find her match. Other events included “fortune-telling,” in which the young woman pulled a picture out of Jack Horner’s pie that showed her future husband and his occupation, and throwing balls at a heart. Those who were successful received a placard with “Love’s Maxims” on it, while the unsuccessful received “Votes for Women,” reflecting the widely held belief that romance and voting rights were mutually exclusive pursuits.
Dances continued throughout the mid-1900s, with venues including the Armory, the Princess Anne Hotel, the Virginia Hotel in Stafford, a venue at Five Mile Fork and Belvedere Beach.
Less attention was paid to Valentine’s Day, if ads are an indication, in the ’30s and ’40s. It wasn’t until the ’50s that ads began to appear for flowers and candy. One notable ad from 1953 offered your choice of a dozen roses or a 2-pound box of chocolates, free with a purchase of a Waste King Pulverator, America’s finest garbage disposal. “Let the candy or roses say ‘I love you,’ and let the Waste King Pulverator prove it!” The Waste King probably engendered more goodwill than the comic valentines, so we’ll call it progress.
