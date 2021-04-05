Retro Reads: When the future sputtered into Fredericksburg

Sometime in spring 1907, Fredericksburg saw the future. It might have been April or May. It might have come at the hands of Spotswood Foster or Robert Kishpaugh. At any rate, what Fredericksburg saw that day was its first automobile.

A lengthy (for the time) feature article appeared on the front page of The Free Lance–Star on April 24, 1929, reminiscing about the first automobile to arrive in town on that day 22 years prior. According to this article, Kishpaugh, a longtime owner of Kishpaugh’s Stationery Store on William Street, purchased the automobile the day earlier in Washington and watched it depart on a freight car for his hometown. He also received a crash course in how to operate it.

On the 24th, Kishpaugh and friend Anthony Buck met the train at the depot. They circled the cobblestone freight yard several times and were greeted by cheering crowds. Buck sounds like he supplied the style, with “a Scotch plaid cap and with his long white whiskers parted by the wind and blown dashingly back over either shoulder.” They motored north on Lafayette (officially the National Boulevard, and generally known as “The Boulevard” at the time) and were greeted by crowds rushing out of their doors, attracted by the noise.