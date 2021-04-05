Retro Reads: When the future sputtered into Fredericksburg

Sometime in spring 1907, Fredericksburg saw the future. It might have been April or May. It might have come at the hands of Spotswood Foster or Robert Kishpaugh. At any rate, what Fredericksburg saw that day was its first automobile.
A lengthy (for the time) feature article appeared on the front page of The Free Lance–Star on April 24, 1929, reminiscing about the first automobile to arrive in town on that day 22 years prior. According to this article, Kishpaugh, a longtime owner of Kishpaugh’s Stationery Store on William Street, purchased the automobile the day earlier in Washington and watched it depart on a freight car for his hometown. He also received a crash course in how to operate it.
On the 24th, Kishpaugh and friend Anthony Buck met the train at the depot. They circled the cobblestone freight yard several times and were greeted by cheering crowds. Buck sounds like he supplied the style, with “a Scotch plaid cap and with his long white whiskers parted by the wind and blown dashingly back over either shoulder.” They motored north on Lafayette (officially the National Boulevard, and generally known as “The Boulevard” at the time) and were greeted by crowds rushing out of their doors, attracted by the noise.
After turning around, they proceeded south again and made the fateful decision to turn right and venture up Mount Edward, or Prince Edward, Street. According to the article, Kishpaugh put the car into high and low at the same time when it appeared to be “losing steam” going up the hill. The car protested, ground to a halt, and was hauled back to a local mechanic, who finally succeeded in getting it running a year later and with a box of leftover parts.
The article goes on to describe Spotswood Foster’s steam-powered automobile, purchased later that fall. Foster was the superintendent of the Rappahannock Electric Light and Power Co., and his automobile met a worse fate when its owner backed it into the canal, where it was forced to sojourn for several days.
A perusal of the archives of The Daily Star indicates that Kishpaugh bought his automobile in May 1910, while Foster purchased his in April 1907. Since automobiles remained a rarity for years, we can safely conclude that Foster probably purchased the first automobile in Fredericksburg, but that the story of Kishpaugh’s misadventures may well have occurred as described three years later. It’s not clear from the 1929 article what the source of the recollections was. According to the paper, there were nine automobiles bought locally between 1907 and 1912.
At any rate, the mechanical prowess of the owner was not the only impediment to driving in those days. The poor quality of dirt roads meant that early adopters spent a lot of time digging their cars out of the mud. The roads weren’t just an issue for automobile owners. A letter to the editor in 1907 by a former Spotsylvania County resident urged the county to follow the practices he saw elsewhere in the state: working on the roads from March to December. Instead, Spotsylvania “let the machine stand idle three-fourths of the year.” The issue for many years was getting voters to pass a bond or raise taxes to pay for road maintenance. For a long time, citizens would continue to read stories of stuck automobiles being pulled to town by horses.
Though the Model T made the automobile affordable for the masses in 1908, for many people it was still a luxury item. They lived the adventure vicariously, reading of automobile races held across a state, across the country, up a mountain. A year after someone bought the first car in Fredericksburg, for example, the winner of a 259-mile race in Briarcliff, N.Y., left behind a “comet-like tail of blue smoke” as he roared across the finish line at 60 mph in his 50-horsepower Italian car. A year after that, drivers battled their way up Lookout Mountain in Tennessee, where “Union and Confederate forces struggled for mastery back in the sixties.” The drivers negotiated “a patch five miles in length and abounding in sharp turns.” The American frontier had been declared settled in 1890, it had been a few years since the Klondike Gold Rush, and these were the adventures remaining to be had.
Like the frontier in the west, the automobile frontier was also quickly settled. The article from 1929 announced that the local car population had risen from one in 1907 to 1,099 in 1929. As it recalled, “it began to get so that runaway horses were less frequent, citizens stopped running to the door every time a machine passed, good roads gradually began to be agitated, and the new era in the life of the American people was on.”
Wendy Migdal is a freelance writer in Fredericksburg.