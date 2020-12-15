ROB HEDELT: Embracing more caring, less chaos this COVID Christmas

Anyone with common sense and empathy for others is saying no to large family gatherings this Christmas to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.
As someone who’s enjoyed a lifetime of big Christmas gatherings of family and friends, I thought shifting to a downsized holiday this year would be a real bummer.
But so far, I’m kinda liking parts of it.
Nothing will ever replace being able to gather with relatives and friends at the holiday, especially on Christmas morning, when it’s great to have a full house. As soon as it’s safe to do that again, we will.
But for one year, scaling back will be just fine. In some ways, there’s something nice about having a holiday with a little more peace and quiet. I’m OK without hearing that nagging note of responsibility pushing me to create the perfect Christmas for everyone.
For most of my life, especially when I was a youngster, Christmas was big and magical, with family converging on our house from all over to celebrate the holiday.
That was partly because my father died when I was very young. I think they were trying hard to compensate for that loss each year, to help us make merry by simply having more folks, more memorable meals and more presents under the tree.
Because my Mom was busy working and raising us by herself, things were fairly sedate for much of the year. That made the holidays special. That’s when a fairly quiet and somewhat-empty house suddenly turned into a joyous and noise-filled space.
Once I had my own house and family, memories of those full-house kind of Christmases led me to invite everyone to our house.
For a long stretch, we had parents, grandparents, siblings and friends coming to us at Christmastime. It grew to the point where we used the home of good friends and vacationing neighbors as overflow lodging.
Over the past decade or two, the influx of guests has shrunk as we lost grandparents and parents, and as our own children got places of their own.
But we’ve still pushed to have everyone we could join us on or near Christmas Day, with all the preparation and work that requires.
This year, no one will be staying over, and we’ll simply join one of our children for a brief and safely distanced gathering, when and if it’s safe.
After all the years of cleaning, shopping and decorating, I’m thinking that, for one year, a less demanding Christmas will be just fine. I hasten to add that I don’t even do half of all the getting ready in our house. My wife is a great cook, decorator and gift collaborator.
To my way of thinking, 2020 is going to be one, big Christmas mulligan. We’ll still exchange some presents, largely via online shopping and shipping. But because, in my mind, this Christmas is already coming with an asterisk, I’m moving to cut back in other ways, as well.
I’m not going to send many Christmas cards, I am canceling an organized gift exchange for my side of the family and I have just decided to put aside stuffing stockings until Christmas 2021.
Whew, it feels good just saying that, and I think that’s largely why I’m OK dialing the holiday back a bit. I love our busy Christmases, but by the time the holiday week was over in years past, I was plumb worn out—exhausted from doing my part in making Christmas bright.
This year, we plan on having less chaos and more caring. We’ll be in touch with family via phone call or Zoom.
For this one odd holiday season, the notion of an afternoon nap sometime during Christmas week sounds like a distinct possibility. I’ll miss seeing all the familiar faces this year, but the sort of week that might allow for a long afternoon nap on a cold winter day sounds like a good thing.
At least for 2020, the year of the Christmas mulligan.
