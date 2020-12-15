ROB HEDELT: Embracing more caring, less chaos this COVID Christmas

Anyone with common sense and empathy for others is saying no to large family gatherings this Christmas to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.

As someone who’s enjoyed a lifetime of big Christmas gatherings of family and friends, I thought shifting to a downsized holiday this year would be a real bummer.

But so far, I’m kinda liking parts of it.

Nothing will ever replace being able to gather with relatives and friends at the holiday, especially on Christmas morning, when it’s great to have a full house. As soon as it’s safe to do that again, we will.

But for one year, scaling back will be just fine. In some ways, there’s something nice about having a holiday with a little more peace and quiet. I’m OK without hearing that nagging note of responsibility pushing me to create the perfect Christmas for everyone.

For most of my life, especially when I was a youngster, Christmas was big and magical, with family converging on our house from all over to celebrate the holiday.

That was partly because my father died when I was very young. I think they were trying hard to compensate for that loss each year, to help us make merry by simply having more folks, more memorable meals and more presents under the tree.