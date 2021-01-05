ROB HEDELT: From personal highs to boneheaded lows, sports has it all as new year begins

I DON'T usually delve into the sports world in this space, though in pandemic 2020, it’s been such a salve to my soul that it’s worth a brief foray.
Starting with the best story in all of sports right now: the sheer will and drive that the Washington Football Team and its coaches have used to win the NFL East this year.
No, that’s not the achievement it’s been in other years. The team’s 7–9 record and a performance that had the team give up just six points less than it scored in the season don’t exactly shine.
But I don’t care. The squad that started off looking like it couldn’t do anything right found the talent, gumption, defensive might and offensive effort in spurts to win when it counted.
And this is coming, as longtime readers know, from a lifetime Dallas Cowboys fan who hoped his team would show just a little of the backbone and grit that Washington used to win when it absolutely needed to.
But the story of Washington's emergence in the second half of the season is remarkable for another reason: the leadership and never-quit determination of quarterback Alex Smith and Coach Ron Rivera.
Smith, who suffered a horrific compound fracture of a leg in 2018 and went through multiple surgeries and rehabs, did more than just return. He fought to again become a successfully competitive NFL quarterback. The pain and endurance to accomplish that are hard for any who haven’t experienced it to understand.
Then you have Rivera, in his first year on the job, who has been battling cancer and getting treatments even as the season has progressed. There’s toughness and determination there, as well that few of us can truly comprehend.
How far Washington goes from here is anyone’s guess, but just getting to this point, after playing games where players were ridiculed for barely competing, is an achievement that deserves acclaim and acknowledgement.
For every success story, there’s a boneheaded move or two in sports.
First, there’s the embarrassing brawl at the end of this year’s Armed Forces Bowl between Mississippi State and Tulsa on New Year’s Eve.
The fight expanded to several players after the final whistle and went on for several minutes as coaches and some law enforcement officers on the field tried to break it up.
One of the ugliest moments caught on camera came when Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath kicked a Tulsa player who was on the ground.
But perhaps the worst part of all this was what Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach said afterward.
"This is a football game so we're not going to be tearing cloth over this deal; somebody went to a football game and somebody got hit," Leach said.
It helped none at all when Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen released a statement on Friday, calling the brawl "inexcusable." His boneheaded coach had already given the verbal equivalent of a non-caring shrug to the thuggish behavior of his squad.
I get it, tempers run hot in some games, with everyone trying to compete to the best of their ability. I played and probably felt like that at times, but never stooped that low.
If these athletes who have been awarded scholarships for their efforts can’t control their desires to fight and physically attack opponents in brawls like this, they shouldn’t be on the field in the first place.
Weak responses like Leach’s don’t help, and perhaps show why these players went off like they did. Both teams and schools should face serious penalties for the fracas that left at least one player injured. Anything less means it’ll just keep happening.
A second example of a boneheaded move was executed by Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney before his team played Ohio State in the college football playoff. It came when he ranked Ohio State No. 11 in the country on his ballot in the Amway Coaches Poll from USA Today. Yeah, the team that was put into the final four seeking the title.
It doesn’t even matter that Swinney, known for going his own way when he believes things, did it as a protest of sorts because the Buckeyes weren’t able to play but six games in the COVID-shortened season.
It was a big-time insult that surely was immediately posted on the Ohio State squad’s bulletin board, maybe distributed to each player in a handout. And probably talked about all week before the game.
How much did it figure in the drubbing the Tigers got at the hands of the Buckeyes, a 49–28 whooping that was worse than the score indicates? Plenty, I'd bet.
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415