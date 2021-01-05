ROB HEDELT: From personal highs to boneheaded lows, sports has it all as new year begins

It helped none at all when Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen released a statement on Friday, calling the brawl "inexcusable." His boneheaded coach had already given the verbal equivalent of a non-caring shrug to the thuggish behavior of his squad.

I get it, tempers run hot in some games, with everyone trying to compete to the best of their ability. I played and probably felt like that at times, but never stooped that low.

If these athletes who have been awarded scholarships for their efforts can’t control their desires to fight and physically attack opponents in brawls like this, they shouldn’t be on the field in the first place.

Weak responses like Leach’s don’t help, and perhaps show why these players went off like they did. Both teams and schools should face serious penalties for the fracas that left at least one player injured. Anything less means it’ll just keep happening.

A second example of a boneheaded move was executed by Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney before his team played Ohio State in the college football playoff. It came when he ranked Ohio State No. 11 in the country on his ballot in the Amway Coaches Poll from USA Today. Yeah, the team that was put into the final four seeking the title.