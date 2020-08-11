ROB HEDELT: Run-in with a tick makes an extreme impression

I’M NOT sure which word best describes
a personality trait of mine: impressionable or suggestible.
But I do know that a recent run-in with a tick kicked off a whole over-reactive wave of it.
I’ve always had an odd and somewhat embarrassing tendency to take annoying things happening to those around me, and even isolated events happening to me, and magnify them personally.
Example A: If I overhear my kid, wife, friend, neighbor or even a stranger I overhear say something about a physical ailment, in 10 minutes or so I’m starting to imagine feeling symptoms. It happened all the time when my kids were little and coming down with colds, upset stomachs or whatever else was being spread from one schoolroom to another.
I’d take my son’s or daughter’s temperature, see it was elevated and settle them down with liquids and Tylenol. Ten minutes later, I could feel my head and body heating up as well.
After sterilizing the thermometer, I’d begin to check myself out. While I’d stop after getting the fourth or fifth normal temperature reading, my brain would continue to send warning signals about my forehead being hot.
Ditto for upset stomachs, though on that front there was a little bit more reason for me to start feeling green around the gills when the youngsters would actually get nauseous. And nothing makes you feel queasy like being around others who throw up.
But whatever loose screw in my cerebellum causes this sort of mental miscalculation, it goes a lot further than that.
If someone I’m around complains about a headache or a migraine, it won’t take long for me to start wincing from whatever slight slivers of pain it conjures in my temple.
And because I’m nothing if not self-aware—or self-obsessed—something else is coursing through my cranium as I begin “feeling” symptoms.
It’s the chagrin that kicks in over the suspicion, the doubt I have from realizing that the thoughts and feelings aren’t real—that they’re just me being me one more time.
Another offshoot of this peculiar paranoia is the way I can take something I feel once and magnify it in every twitch, itch and tripped nerve receptor from head to toe.
Cutting my grass last week, I picked up a little critter that hitchhiked into the house on my leg. It was a tick, and I became acutely aware of it when the evil little bugger decided it wanted to take a bite of my upper leg. Well, to be honest, it was really more like my lower behind.
At any rate, I knew something was up. Having read way too many stories about ticks infecting folks with Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever and other horrific maladies, I wasn’t letting this little varmint hang around long to use my backside for meals and lodging.
So I did what any red-blooded American male does facing a challenging health crisis: I hot-footed it to my wife for help.
Yes, I was fully aware what horrendous help I was asking for.
“Honey, could you carefully inspect my horribly unattractive backside for a tick, and, if finding one, extricate it posthaste?,” I inquired, a request which she graciously granted, though not without the disgust anyone would display doing such a foul favor.
Thankfully, it came off fairly easily, and I wasted no time washing the tick’s theater of operations off with soap and healing unguents.
But for the rest of the day and the rest of that week, every itch, twitch and current of air touching my skin has generated all manner of mental warning bells and whistles: “Another tick! Emergency, emergency! Another tick! Removal protocol required!”
I’d like to say that this latest acquisition of worry and slight panic has already subsided. But I’m still hipping and hopping every time I feel anything anywhere.
But don’t worry, before too long, this will fade. I’d like to say that clearer thinking will make that happen.
But what’s more likely is that I’ll forget the tick twitches about the time I begin to transfer concern for someone else’s earache or sore knee to one of my own.
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415