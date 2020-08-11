ROB HEDELT: Run-in with a tick makes an extreme impression

But whatever loose screw in my cerebellum causes this sort of mental miscalculation, it goes a lot further than that.

If someone I’m around complains about a headache or a migraine, it won’t take long for me to start wincing from whatever slight slivers of pain it conjures in my temple.

And because I’m nothing if not self-aware—or self-obsessed—something else is coursing through my cranium as I begin “feeling” symptoms.

It’s the chagrin that kicks in over the suspicion, the doubt I have from realizing that the thoughts and feelings aren’t real—that they’re just me being me one more time.

Another offshoot of this peculiar paranoia is the way I can take something I feel once and magnify it in every twitch, itch and tripped nerve receptor from head to toe.

Cutting my grass last week, I picked up a little critter that hitchhiked into the house on my leg. It was a tick, and I became acutely aware of it when the evil little bugger decided it wanted to take a bite of my upper leg. Well, to be honest, it was really more like my lower behind.