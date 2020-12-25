Saying Grace: Protecting our brothers and sisters in the world from religious persecution

North Korea’s 300,000 Christians face being sent to prison camps and even execution for practicing their faith. In a report produced by the Korea Future Initiative, 117 witnesses detail the persecution of North Korea’s Christians. The report tells of numerous human rights violations, including 36 instances of torture and 20 executions.

Two North Korean families were praying silently with their eyes open on the floor of their prison cell. Another detainee asked them if they were afraid. “No,” one of the mothers replied. “Jesus looks over us.” The detainee recalls beginning to cry at her response because of the fate he knew awaited them. The next day, they were sent to a political prison camp and have not been heard from since.

Open Doors International has listed North Korea at the top of its World Watch list of countries where Christians face persecution for the past 19 years. Christians must keep their faith a complete secret. If they have a Bible, it will be carefully hidden and only read when the believer is sure they are alone. Most don’t even tell their children about their faith until they are older teenagers, fearing they may let something slip. When discovered, they are imprisoned in one of North Korea’s labor camps where they are treated like slaves and often tortured; most are never able to escape.