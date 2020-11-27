Saying Grace: Slowing down, celebrating the season of Advent

The Nation of Israel eagerly awaited their Messiah. They longed for the day that the conquering King would come to overthrow their oppressors and set up God’s kingdom here on earth. When He did come it was in a most unexpected way. The Maker of the Universe did not arrive as a royal prince in a lavish palace. Instead, he was born to humble people, in a lowly stable.

The world that Christ entered into was much like the one that we find ourselves in today—broken, chaotic and tumultuous. As Christians, we eagerly await the celebration of His birth while we look forward to the day that He will come again. Because of His first coming we have the opportunity to be made new (2 Corinthians 5). At His second coming He will restore this fallen world to its original, perfect state.

Over the years we have done different things to incorporate the observance of Advent into our holiday celebrations. One year we read the Joshua Tree Devotional and made ornaments to hang on a small tree. This devotional focuses on how the entirety of Scripture comes together to paint a beautiful portrait of love and redemption.