Snow picture brings back memories of an ill-fated journey down a city hillside

But sliding down the hill on a child’s sled is nothing if not intoxicating. Soon enough, I was going faster and farther, undeterred by the long slog back up the hill each time. This was truly unfettered joy, segments of pure bliss as the sled and I went zooming down the hillside.

Well, as a song I love says, “the good times are what make you cry,” and it wasn’t long before that was true on this winter’s day.

Emboldened by my early success and the fun of flying downhill on two metal runners in the snow, I decided to go all in on that next trip down.

But as I did, snow got in my eyes. I don’t know whether it flew up from the hillside below or fell from the sky, but the white flakes in my eyes did a real number on me.

All I know, to this day, is that I squeezed my eyes shut at just the wrong time. Having done that, I didn’t notice that I was veering to the side, taking me straight toward a park bench off the beaten path.

That became all too clear when I slammed headfirst into it, the side of my face striking a corner of the wooden and metal bench in a way that split the skin and soon enough painted the surrounding snow in shades of red.