Snow picture brings back memories of an ill-fated journey down a city hillside

I always enjoy the images our photographers share in each day’s paper, but was struck on a personal level Monday by a picture Mike Morones captured of a young sledder.
What grabbed my attention—in a way that connected with my youth—was the fact that the youngster had closed his eyes because they seemed full of snow.
I did that very thing as a 6-year-old and came really close to losing sight in one eye after smacking into the corner of a park bench.
Like many things in my youth, I don’t remember a heck of a lot about the snow day, which happened during the time when the Richmond area was home.
Because we lived in an area of Henrico County where hills were hard to come by, my parents got my younger sister and I bundled up into those crazy snowsuits that felt like straightjackets and motored over to Byrd Park in the city.
I remember sloping hillsides that seemed custom made for a wooden Flexible Flyer sled.
The snow in the stretch we visited had been compacted by other sledders. Soon enough, we were heading down the hill in that joyful run of flying and sliding that all children instinctively understand as a rite of winter.
A cautious youngster myself—read that as chicken if you want to—my first few runs were short ones, with me pulling over to unpacked snow to make sure I had things under control before going farther.
But sliding down the hill on a child’s sled is nothing if not intoxicating. Soon enough, I was going faster and farther, undeterred by the long slog back up the hill each time. This was truly unfettered joy, segments of pure bliss as the sled and I went zooming down the hillside.
Well, as a song I love says, “the good times are what make you cry,” and it wasn’t long before that was true on this winter’s day.
Emboldened by my early success and the fun of flying downhill on two metal runners in the snow, I decided to go all in on that next trip down.
But as I did, snow got in my eyes. I don’t know whether it flew up from the hillside below or fell from the sky, but the white flakes in my eyes did a real number on me.
All I know, to this day, is that I squeezed my eyes shut at just the wrong time. Having done that, I didn’t notice that I was veering to the side, taking me straight toward a park bench off the beaten path.
That became all too clear when I slammed headfirst into it, the side of my face striking a corner of the wooden and metal bench in a way that split the skin and soon enough painted the surrounding snow in shades of red.
My parents must have been watching fairly closely, because as soon as I crashed, they were quickly there. Between them, they used a hat or scarf to put pressure on the cut to slow the bleeding, and hustled me back up the hill. I think I remember seeing a slight trail of red in our wake as we went up the hillside.
My memory gets a little fuzzy about the trip to the emergency room and the stitches that went in less than an inch from the corner of my eye.
I do remember the doctor saying how lucky I’d been for that placement, noting that a slight shift in my path and collision could have taken the sight from that eye. That sticks with me because, at that time, nothing about the whole thing felt all that lucky.
I had plenty of fun-filled days of sledding as I got older, and didn’t feel particularly traumatized by the one bad day.
But I will say that in all the sledding, tobogganing, skating, skiing and other types of attempted fun on snow and ice, I never, not once, ever, shut my eyes while moving.
Seeing red that way once was more than enough.
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415