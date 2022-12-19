Standout holiday display is a neighborhood affair

Some 20 years ago, folks who had bought houses in Fredericksburg's Great Oaks subdivision decided they should all decorate their houses and yards for Christmas.

Mike and Betsy Smith liked that idea, and went out to get a few blow-ups to add light and color to their front yard at 1210 Century Oak Drive.

Nearly two decades later, the habit of adding a little more each year has their display filling their yard and sprawling out into the neighbors' yards on both sides.

There are more than 75 blow-ups out there this year, along with decorations Mike Smith has made or customized—everything from wooden panels painted with cartoon characters flashing arches that dance in time to music.

It’s such a holiday favorite that the Smiths' home, which includes three Christmas trees and a multitude of decorations inside, is this year's Grand Holiday Displays co-winner. Find out more about the other standout display in Wednesday's Free Lance–Star.

Smith, who worked as an air traffic controller, admitted that the original impetus for the flashing arches that travel along the inside of the three front yards was for it to act as a fence of sorts.

“With all the electrical cords and the guy wires for the blow-ups, it’s not really safe for people to come into the yard, especially youngsters,” he said. “The arches do really act as a fence, but they really add to the display, as well. And they’re nothing more than PVC pipe wrapped with strings of Christmas lights, run by a controller on a laptop in the garage” that makes them appear to run and dance.

Neither of the Smiths said they had anything like their display growing up, though Betsy said her mom passed on a love for Christmas decorations.

Mike said he just got into the habit of going out to after-Christmas sales each year after that initial push, picking up decorations at bargain prices after Christmas.

“I got some of our first 'Minions' blow-ups for as low as $25,” he said. “But you really have to bargain shop, because some of those and all the 'Star Wars' figures can go for as much as $100 or more.”

He said that his typical set-up starts on Halloween, but noted that this year, it wouldn’t have happened with the stalwart assistance of his neighbors’ sons.

“I’ve been dealing with a back issue and they saved the day, helping me get all the blow-ups out and oriented, and their guy lines staked down,” he said. “We don’t have as many things out as we did last year, but it’s a good number of them, and none of it would have happened without their help.”

Smith has found ways to tinker with things in the display, taking battery powered heads and putting them atop poles, then installing kaleidoscope lights inside to make a neat feature.

Ditto for a line of small Christmas trees and candy canes that hold rope lights to denote a path where visitors can see some of the bigger blow-ups and his artwork to one side of their house.

He said his neighbors are happy to have his decorations in their yards.

“We love seeing folks come down and look at the decorations,” said Betsy, noting that the city’s trolley and even buses from local senior living centers make a habit of coming by.

The couple said both their parents used to love coming to visit, and Mike noted that his mother said seeing the display “made her Christmas.”

He said putting the display away is a more deliberate process, as he doesn’t just count on the air outside to make sure the blow-ups are dry before storing them.

“I slowly rotate them all through the basement, letting each stay in for a while to get good and dry before putting them away,” he said.

Betsy said one of her favorite parts of the display is a Grinch Santa that visitors can see through an upstairs window.

“The kids really like that,” she said, adding that no small number of adults get a kick out of it, as well.

“It’s all about having fun at Christmas, and sharing that with people who stop by,” she said.