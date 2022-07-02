Stargazing: 5,000 exoplanets and counting

Since April 2007, The Free Lance–Star has graciously hosted my monthly astronomy column, but like all things in life, it has come to an end with this month’s post. It has been my privilege and pleasure bringing the universe down to Earth for you to better understand and enjoy over the last 15 years, and I owe much gratitude to The FLS for giving me the opportunity to do so. I also want to thank all the readers, many of whom were educators, for contacting me with their questions, comments and compliments over the years. As I end my final column, remember to keep looking up!

—David Abbou

THIS PAST March, NASA announced an astronomical milestone by confirming the discovery of the 5,000th planet outside of our solar system. That landmark number was reached and exceeded as 65 newly confirmed exoplanets were added to the NASA Exoplanet Archive. Exoplanets are planets outside of our solar system and have been the source of study over the past several decades, with the first exoplanet discovery taking place in the early 1990s. We now know most stars have planets orbiting them.

The Kepler Space Telescope, which operated between 2009 and 2018, opened a new window into finding exoplanets with more than 2,600 confirmed discoveries during its mission. These included small and rocky worlds like Earth, gas giants like Jupiter, Neptune-sized ice giants, and objects between the size of Earth and Neptune which seem to be the most abundant in our galaxy but strangely absent in our own solar system.

NASA’s current Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite mission has continued where Kepler left off with more than 200 confirmed exoplanet discoveries since its launch in 2018. However, TESS has discovered nearly 5,500 exoplanet candidates which will require further study to confirm their existence since many turn out to be false positives. Undoubtedly, the number of exoplanets will continue to grow in our little part of the galaxy, hinting that the most amazing discoveries in astronomy and science are yet to come.

JULY SKIES

Several planets are visible in the morning sky this month. The moon will be near Saturn on the 14th–15th, near Jupiter on the 18th–19th, near Mars on the 21st–22nd, and low on the horizon near Venus on the 26th–27th.

