Stargazing: A new space telescope in the new year

GET READY to see the universe in a new light. On Halloween this year, barring any unforeseen delays or setbacks, NASA will finally launch the long-awaited largest and most powerful space telescope ever built. Known as the James Webb Space Telescope, it will become the leading space observatory meant to extend the discoveries made by the venerable Hubble Space Telescope, which continues to operate after three decades in space.

Overall, the JWST’s mirror area will be 6¼ times larger than the HST, which will give it superior resolution and the ability to peer much deeper into space since it will have much more light gathering power. It will be optimized for infrared wavelengths of light, which are invisible to human eyes but emitted by the most distant stars and galaxies in the universe.

Unlike the HST, the JWST will not be in low Earth orbit but instead will be placed a million miles from Earth to ensure it maintains its cold operating temperature and stable pointing capabilities. Once the JWST is parked into its designated position in space a month after launch, it cannot be repaired by astronauts, so everything must work correctly the first time. It will then be remotely calibrated and tested for about six months before it begins normal operations.