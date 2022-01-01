Stargazing: A new year in our part of the solar system

We on Earth have flipped our calendars to 2022, meaning we have completed another full orbit around the sun. During that time, we also experienced 365 days and nights as Earth rotated on its axis. Earth’s annual revolution (orbit) around the sun coupled with its daily axial rotation are the motions that give us measurements of time. We determine our ages and so many other events using these astronomical measures, but other planets in the solar system have very different time measurements from our earthly perspective.

It was the 17th-century astronomer Johannes Kepler who first discovered that planets closer to the sun take less time to complete one orbit than planets farther away from the sun. Sometimes known as the law of harmonies, it was the third of his three laws of planetary motion. Interestingly, NASA named its former exoplanet-hunting spacecraft in honor of Kepler.