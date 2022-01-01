Stargazing: A new year in our part of the solar system

We on Earth have flipped our calendars to 2022, meaning we have completed another full orbit around the sun. During that time, we also experienced 365 days and nights as Earth rotated on its axis. Earth’s annual revolution (orbit) around the sun coupled with its daily axial rotation are the motions that give us measurements of time. We determine our ages and so many other events using these astronomical measures, but other planets in the solar system have very different time measurements from our earthly perspective.
It was the 17th-century astronomer Johannes Kepler who first discovered that planets closer to the sun take less time to complete one orbit than planets farther away from the sun. Sometimes known as the law of harmonies, it was the third of his three laws of planetary motion. Interestingly, NASA named its former exoplanet-hunting spacecraft in honor of Kepler.
Using Earth-based days and years as references, the planet Mercury takes only 88 days to complete one orbit around the sun. At the other end of the solar system, dwarf planet Pluto takes a whopping 248 years to orbit the sun, so New Year’s celebrations are very rare on Pluto. Closer to home, Mars takes almost two years to complete one orbit, while Jupiter and Saturn take almost 12 years and 30 years, respectively, to complete their orbits. Venus is a strange planet because a day on it lasts 243 Earth days while its year is around 225 Earth days, making a day on Venus longer than a year due to its very slow rotation.
Clearly, if human life evolved on another planet outside of Earth, our measurements of time and age would have differed quite a bit. With that in mind, here’s to a happy and healthy 2022 for all life in our part of the solar system.
JANUARY SKIES
Jupiter and Saturn remain visible in the southwestern sky after sunset. The thin crescent moon will pass by Saturn on the 4th and by Jupiter on the 5th.
Brilliant Venus and dimmer Mars reappear in the southeastern morning sky this month. See the very thin crescent moon near the two planets during the mornings of the 28th–29th.
Earth is at perihelion on the 4th, meaning it is closest to the sun for the year at 91.4 million miles. This is due to Earth’s elliptical orbit around the sun. (The planets’ elliptical orbits were also discovered by Kepler and detailed in his first law of planetary motion.)
David Abbou of Stafford County is a volunteer for the NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassadors Program and is a member of the Rappahannock Astronomy Club. Contact him at davidastronomy@comcast.net.