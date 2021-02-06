Stargazing: Anticipating Mars 2020 mission arrival

AFTER cruising

through space

for the past seven months, the Mars 2020 mission carrying the Perseverance rover will finally land on Mars on Feb. 18. As the largest and most advanced rover ever built to study another planet, Perseverance weighs a hefty 2,260 pounds and measures 10 feet long, 9 feet wide and 7 feet tall. When it descends to the surface during landing, high-definition cameras and microphones will capture the exciting events as they unfold. The onboard high-definition cameras with zoom capabilities will also ride along with Perseverance to offer us exquisite views as it explores and examines the Martian surface during its two-year mission.

Perseverance will search for signs of ancient microbial life after it lands in Jezero crater, an area which used to be an ancient river delta and lake. One of Perseverance’s instruments is a drill, which will be used to collect core rock samples and store them for retrieval and return to Earth sometime in 2031 by a future mission. Some of its other science instruments will study the Martian weather, subsurface geological structure, chemical elements and mineralogy. Another innovative instrument will attempt to produce oxygen from the Martian atmospheric carbon dioxide. If successful, it could be used by future astronauts on Mars.