Stargazing: April promises to be planetary meeting month

The sky is the place to watch this month for celestial conjunctions. In astronomy, a conjunction is when two or more astronomical objects such as the moon, planets or stars align in the sky creating the illusion they are close together. Our perspective from Earth makes it appear that the objects are close together when they really are separated by millions or billions of miles in space.

As the third planet from the sun, Earth has a unique place in the solar system with planets inside and outside of its orbit. As our moon and the other planets continually revolve around the sun, our views of these objects in the sky change against the background stars. Sometimes, as we saw in late 2020 with Jupiter and Saturn, the objects appear so close together that they almost seem to become a single object.

This month, there will be several opportunities to catch the moon and planets in their celestial tangos as they dazzle us with their shows. On Monday and Tuesday, Mars and Saturn are paired close together in the morning sky before sunrise, and while they may appear very close as viewed from our planet, they are around 800 million miles apart in space.

Not to be upstaged by Mars and Saturn, the two brightest planets Venus and Jupiter do their own dance in the morning sky by the end of the month. Begin to look for these two beacons during the last week of the month as they appear above the eastern horizon before dawn. By the 27th, Venus and Jupiter are moving closer together and will stage a brilliant conjunction during the mornings of April 29–May 2. This is the most spectacular planetary conjunction of the year, featuring the two brightest planets in the sky, so don’t miss it!

APRIL SKIES

The month of astronomical conjunctions is not complete without the moon passing by Saturn, Mars, Venus and Jupiter during the mornings of the 24th–27th.

If you have a pair of binoculars or a telescope, aim it at Venus during the mornings of the 27th–28th to catch a glimpse of faint Neptune nearby Venus. Can you spot the solar system’s most distant major planet?

David Abbou of Stafford County is a volunteer for the NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassadors Program and is a member of the Rappahannock Astronomy Club. Contact him at davidastronomy@comcast.net.

