Stargazing: Get to know the Gas Giants

THIS MONTH is the perfect time to see Jupiter and Saturn. They are in the eastern sky as the sky darkens after sunset and are visible most of the night. They certainly garner a lot of attention even when they’re not visible, but how much do you know about these two gas giant planets? Here are some interesting facts that might surprise you:

Jupiter is king of the planets. Jupiter is so large that all the other solar system planets, including Earth and all asteroids and satellites, could fit inside of it with room to spare.

Saturn is king of satellites. Yes, Saturn officially has the most satellites in the solar system with 82 at last count. Jupiter holds second place with 79.

Jupiter has the largest satellite. Jupiter’s satellite Ganymede is even bigger than the planet Mercury and our own moon.

Saturn is the least dense of the planets. Saturn’s overall density is even less than water. For comparison, Earth is the densest planet.

Jupiter has the shortest “day” of all planets. Jupiter rotates very quickly, with one complete rotation taking just under 10 hours.

Saturn’s enormous rings are very thin. While spanning nearly 180,000 miles, Saturn’s beautiful rings are only 30–300 feet thick in most places.