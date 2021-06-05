Stargazing: In June, it’s all about the sun

JUNE’S ARRIVAL

brings with it

the long days of

summer. More precisely, on the 20th, we mark the summer solstice in the northern hemisphere and the peak of maximum daylight with nearly 15 hours at our latitude.

However, daylight will slowly begin to decrease after this date as we begin the gradual descent toward autumn and winter. In the meantime, the sun is at its highest in the sky for the year while shadows are their shortest, so ensure you use sun protection for your skin when you venture outdoors.

In addition to the summer solstice, the sun briefly hides from us this month as we witness a partial solar eclipse during the morning of the 10th while the sun is rising above the horizon. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon is between Earth and the sun and obscures our star partially or totally.

Unlike lunar eclipses, which are safe to view with binoculars or telescopes, solar eclipses require special equipment to block the sun’s dangerous light, so never look at the sun without proper solar protection. A list of reputable vendors selling safe solar glasses to view the eclipse can be found at eclipse.aas.org/resources/solar-filters.