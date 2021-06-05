Stargazing: In June, it’s all about the sun

JUNE’S ARRIVAL
brings with it
the long days of
summer. More precisely, on the 20th, we mark the summer solstice in the northern hemisphere and the peak of maximum daylight with nearly 15 hours at our latitude.
However, daylight will slowly begin to decrease after this date as we begin the gradual descent toward autumn and winter. In the meantime, the sun is at its highest in the sky for the year while shadows are their shortest, so ensure you use sun protection for your skin when you venture outdoors.
In addition to the summer solstice, the sun briefly hides from us this month as we witness a partial solar eclipse during the morning of the 10th while the sun is rising above the horizon. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon is between Earth and the sun and obscures our star partially or totally.
Unlike lunar eclipses, which are safe to view with binoculars or telescopes, solar eclipses require special equipment to block the sun’s dangerous light, so never look at the sun without proper solar protection. A list of reputable vendors selling safe solar glasses to view the eclipse can be found at eclipse.aas.org/resources/solar-filters.
From the Fredericksburg area, the solar eclipse will already be in progress as the sun is rising, so if you’re able find a clear northeastern horizon and obtain a pair of safe solar glasses (or make a simple pinhole projector), you’ll be able to see about 50 percent of the sun covered by the moon.
The moon and sun appear the same size in our sky; although the moon is 400 times smaller than the sun, it is 400 times closer to Earth than the sun. This fact makes total solar eclipses uniquely possible on Earth, with the next total solar eclipse in the United States occurring on April 8, 2024.
JUNE SKIES
Jupiter and Saturn are best viewed in the early morning sky this month. The moon will join them during the mornings of the 27th–29th. Jupiter is the brighter of the two planets.
Venus can be seen very low on the western horizon just after sunset. Look for it to be near the thin crescent moon during the evenings of the 11th–12th.
David Abbou of Stafford County is a volunteer for the NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassadors Program and is a member of the Rappahannock Astronomy Club. Contact him at davidastronomy@comcast.net.