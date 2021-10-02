Stargazing: Living in the Milky Way

IT IS our island in the sea of space, yet we cannot leave it. Our Milky Way galaxy where we live can be seen under dark skies as a ghostly band of light stretching from horizon to horizon, especially during the late summer and early autumn months when we’re looking toward its bright center. Every star we see in the sky belongs to it, including our own sun.

The Milky Way is an immense galaxy spanning 100,000 light years. Our solar system resides in its outer suburbs about 26,000 light years, or 153 quadrillion miles, from its center. That is too far for the human brain to comprehend, but it’s also far enough to be at a safe distance from the monster black hole residing at the galaxy’s center.

Since we live inside the Milky Way, we cannot see or photograph it from the outside, so we can only view it from our internal perspective to determine its structure. It turns out the Milky Way is a type of galaxy known as a barred spiral containing around 200 billion stars, many of which are like the sun. Most of these stars are surrounded by planets, a recent and significant discovery in science and astronomy which increases the chances of finding extraterrestrial life in the future.