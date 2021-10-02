Stargazing: Living in the Milky Way

IT IS our island in the sea of space, yet we cannot leave it. Our Milky Way galaxy where we live can be seen under dark skies as a ghostly band of light stretching from horizon to horizon, especially during the late summer and early autumn months when we’re looking toward its bright center. Every star we see in the sky belongs to it, including our own sun.
The Milky Way is an immense galaxy spanning 100,000 light years. Our solar system resides in its outer suburbs about 26,000 light years, or 153 quadrillion miles, from its center. That is too far for the human brain to comprehend, but it’s also far enough to be at a safe distance from the monster black hole residing at the galaxy’s center.
Since we live inside the Milky Way, we cannot see or photograph it from the outside, so we can only view it from our internal perspective to determine its structure. It turns out the Milky Way is a type of galaxy known as a barred spiral containing around 200 billion stars, many of which are like the sun. Most of these stars are surrounded by planets, a recent and significant discovery in science and astronomy which increases the chances of finding extraterrestrial life in the future.
Just over 100 years ago, astronomer Edwin Hubble (for whom the Hubble Space Telescope was named) first discovered that other galaxies existed outside of our own. Before that, astronomers had no idea other galaxies existed at all. Today, over 2 trillion galaxies are estimated to reside in the observable universe, a figure that is sure to rise as telescope technology progresses, but the most significant one will always be our own Milky Way.
OCTOBER SKIES
Bright Jupiter and dimmer Saturn are well-placed above the southeast horizon after sunset. The moon will be near Saturn during the evening of the 13th and near Jupiter during the evenings of Oct. 14–15.
Brilliant Venus continues to hover above the southwestern horizon after sunset and can be seen near the thin crescent moon on the 9th.
David Abbou of Stafford County is a volunteer for the NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassadors Program and is a member of the Rappahannock Astronomy Club. Contact him at davidastronomy@comcast.net.