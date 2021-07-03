Stargazing: Mars continues to intrigue Earthlings

THE RECENT news from Mars has been exciting. The ongoing Mars 2020 mission’s Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter continue to make headlines as they explore Mars on the ground and in the air. After Perseverance landed in February, it beamed back amazing panoramic images of its landing site at Jezero Crater, a place that once contained a lake with abundant water billions of years ago before Mars became the dry planet it is today. The signatures of prehistoric microbial life could reside at Jezero, and Perseverance is looking for them.

One of Perseverance’s technology demonstration experiments has already been successful with converting some of the Martian atmospheric carbon dioxide into oxygen. This could serve as a way for providing breathable air for future astronauts. Another of Perseverance’s major duties scheduled to begin this month will be extracting chalk-sized core soil samples from Jezero Crater and storing them for return to Earth in 2031 by a future mission.