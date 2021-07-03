Stargazing: Mars continues to intrigue Earthlings

THE RECENT news from Mars has been exciting. The ongoing Mars 2020 mission’s Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter continue to make headlines as they explore Mars on the ground and in the air. After Perseverance landed in February, it beamed back amazing panoramic images of its landing site at Jezero Crater, a place that once contained a lake with abundant water billions of years ago before Mars became the dry planet it is today. The signatures of prehistoric microbial life could reside at Jezero, and Perseverance is looking for them.
One of Perseverance’s technology demonstration experiments has already been successful with converting some of the Martian atmospheric carbon dioxide into oxygen. This could serve as a way for providing breathable air for future astronauts. Another of Perseverance’s major duties scheduled to begin this month will be extracting chalk-sized core soil samples from Jezero Crater and storing them for return to Earth in 2031 by a future mission.
Perhaps the most exciting mission feat so far occurred April 19, when the Ingenuity copter became the first successful demonstration of powered flight on another planet. Since the Martian atmosphere is extremely thin compared with Earth’s, Ingenuity’s rotors spin five times faster than rotorcraft do on Earth. Ingenuity successfully demonstrated that it is possible to use aerial platforms on Mars to observe places where rovers cannot go, and future rotorcraft may be capable of delivering supplies to human explorers in much shorter time than rovers could.
On July 20, 1976, the United States became the first nation to successfully land a spacecraft on Mars with the Viking 1 mission. This month, 45 years later, we continue to search for signs of ancient life on Mars while pushing the limits of human exploration and understanding. Keep up with the Mars 2020 mission by visiting mars.nasa.gov/mars2020.
JULY SKIES
Brilliant Venus is visible low in the western sky after sunset. Look for the thin crescent moon and dim Mars to be near Venus during the evenings of the 11th–12th.
Bright Jupiter and dimmer Saturn can be seen rising in the east about two hours after sunset. Look for the moon to pass by the gas giant planets during the evenings of the 23rd–25th.
David Abbou of Stafford County is a volunteer for the NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassadors Program and is a member of the Rappahannock Astronomy Club. Contact him at davidastronomy@comcast.net.