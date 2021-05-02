Stargazing: May flowers and the moon

MAY’S pleasant weather and warm evenings make it a great month for looking at the moon. Even from 239,000 miles away, the moon is big and bright in the sky and offers myriad details, even for the smallest backyard telescopes. It goes through phases every month, with a complete phase cycle taking about 29.5 days to complete. Most people notice it in the evening sky as it grows (waxes) leading up to the full phase, but it’s also visible late at night and early in the mornings as it shrinks (wanes) after full phase. All this happens because it is orbiting Earth at 2,288 miles per hour.

While most people think it’s best to see the moon through a telescope when it’s full, it is the crescent and quarter phases that offer the best views for seeing lunar details. This is because sunlight near the lunar terminator, the line dividing day and night on the moon, shines at an angle causing lunar features to be distinguished by the light and shadows cast on the surface. A look through a small telescope will show hundreds of craters and other features along the lunar terminator as it progresses across the lunar surface from day to day. Those features have remained relatively unchanged for billions of years because the moon has no atmosphere, water or erosion to erase them, so the moon is a kind of natural museum in the sky.