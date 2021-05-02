Stargazing: May flowers and the moon

MAY’S pleasant weather and warm evenings make it a great month for looking at the moon. Even from 239,000 miles away, the moon is big and bright in the sky and offers myriad details, even for the smallest backyard telescopes. It goes through phases every month, with a complete phase cycle taking about 29.5 days to complete. Most people notice it in the evening sky as it grows (waxes) leading up to the full phase, but it’s also visible late at night and early in the mornings as it shrinks (wanes) after full phase. All this happens because it is orbiting Earth at 2,288 miles per hour.
While most people think it’s best to see the moon through a telescope when it’s full, it is the crescent and quarter phases that offer the best views for seeing lunar details. This is because sunlight near the lunar terminator, the line dividing day and night on the moon, shines at an angle causing lunar features to be distinguished by the light and shadows cast on the surface. A look through a small telescope will show hundreds of craters and other features along the lunar terminator as it progresses across the lunar surface from day to day. Those features have remained relatively unchanged for billions of years because the moon has no atmosphere, water or erosion to erase them, so the moon is a kind of natural museum in the sky.
If you have a telescope of any size, aim it at the moon this month during the evenings of the 17th through the 23rd as it grows from a thin crescent to a waxing gibbous. You will be amazed at what can be seen and learned from our closest neighbor in space.
MAY SKIES
Bright Jupiter and dimmer Saturn are in the early morning sky this month. The moon will glide by the pair during the mornings of the 3rd–5th.
You can see the moon in eclipse this month as it slips into Earth’s shadow during the morning of the 26th. Unfortunately for us in the eastern U.S., the eclipse will be in progress as the moon is setting, so make sure you find a clear western horizon as the moon dips low in the sky.
David Abbou of Stafford County is a volunteer for the NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassadors Program and is a member of the Rappahannock Astronomy Club. Contact him at davidastronomy@comcast.net.