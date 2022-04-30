Stargazing: May sky promises one of the best shows of the year

TAKE ADVANTAGE of the spring weather this month to enjoy a total lunar eclipse taking place during the late evening of Sunday the 15th into the early hours of Monday the 16th. The entire eclipse will be visible from start to finish in the eastern United States.

Lunar eclipses are safe to view with or without optical equipment, unlike a solar eclipse which requires special optical filtering to prevent eye damage. Lunar eclipses occur when the moon partially or totally enters Earth’s darkest shadow, also known as the umbra, which extends 870,000 miles in space. We stand in Earth’s shadow during the nighttime hours.

Lunar eclipses do not occur during every full moon because the moon’s orbit is tilted in relation to Earth’s orbit around the sun, so the moon usually crosses above or below Earth’s shadow during full moon phase. However, when everything lines up correctly, we enjoy the spectacle of an eclipse.

This month’s eclipse begins at around 10:30 p.m. EDT on the 15th as the moon first contacts Earth’s shadow. By around 11:30 p.m., the moon is fully engulfed in shadow, and we will enjoy this total phase for almost an hour before the moon begins to emerge from Earth’s umbra.

During the hour of the total eclipse phase, you might notice the moon turning shades of red, orange or gray, an effect due to some sunlight filtering through Earth’s atmosphere and illuminating the eclipsed moon’s surface. Try taking some photos with your cellphone camera and you might be surprised at the results while enjoying one of the best sky shows of the year.

MAY SKIES

Most of the planets that are visible without a telescope can be found in the morning sky this month. The moon will join Saturn on the 22nd and will also glide by bright Jupiter and orange Mars on the 24th–25th. The moon will make a pretty pair with brilliant Venus on 26th–27th.

Jupiter and Mars get extremely close together during the morning of the 29th.

David Abbou of Stafford County is a volunteer for the NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassadors Program and is a member of the Rappahannock Astronomy Club. Contact him at davidastronomy@comcast.net.