Stargazing: NASA spinoffs enrich daily life on Earth

BEYOND the incredible space missions, like the recent Mars 2020, that explore the solar system and universe, NASA also brings its space technology down to Earth for our benefit. These technology transfers to the public safety, medical, information technology, industrial, consumer goods, transportation, energy and environmental areas are called spinoffs, and NASA has documented several new ones in its annual Spinoff publication.
Some of the highlights in Spinoff 2021 include:
Odor-eliminating shoe inserts that use a material NASA considered for spacecraft air filtration.
Industrial grippers for factory use that were created for astronaut mobility and grappling satellites in orbit.
Software that improves search and rescue by reducing the time it takes to respond to emergency beacons.
The use of laser technology for satellite communications instead of using conventional, congested radio channels.
Software that monitors high-risk health patients at home originally created from software that monitors astronaut health in space.
You will be surprised at the common items we use daily that are NASA spinoffs. Some of the most popular include smartphone camera sensors, memory foam, scratch-resistant lenses and invisible braces. A few other product developments facilitated by the space program include enriched baby food, wireless communication headsets, precision GPS and cardiac pumps.
All told, more than 2,000 spinoffs have been recorded since 1976, so chances are your daily routine has NASA technology incorporated in it. The return on investment from our nation’s space program continues to be astronomical, both in space and on Earth. Read about many more spinoffs at spinoff.nasa.gov.
APRIL SKIES
See Mars this month before it disappears into the evening twilight. It will be near the moon during the evenings of the 16th–17th.
Jupiter and Saturn are low in the southeast sky before sunrise and will be near the moon during the mornings of the 6th–7th.
David Abbou of Stafford County is a volunteer for the NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassadors Program and is a member of the Rappahannock Astronomy Club. Contact him at davidastronomy@comcast.net.