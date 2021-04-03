Stargazing: NASA spinoffs enrich daily life on Earth

BEYOND the incredible space missions, like the recent Mars 2020, that explore the solar system and universe, NASA also brings its space technology down to Earth for our benefit. These technology transfers to the public safety, medical, information technology, industrial, consumer goods, transportation, energy and environmental areas are called spinoffs, and NASA has documented several new ones in its annual Spinoff publication.

Some of the highlights in Spinoff 2021 include:

Odor-eliminating shoe inserts that use a material NASA considered for spacecraft air filtration.

Industrial grippers for factory use that were created for astronaut mobility and grappling satellites in orbit.

Software that improves search and rescue by reducing the time it takes to respond to emergency beacons.

The use of laser technology for satellite communications instead of using conventional, congested radio channels.

Software that monitors high-risk health patients at home originally created from software that monitors astronaut health in space.