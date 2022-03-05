Stargazing: NASA takes one giant step closer to the moon

NASA WILL BE taking one giant leap toward returning humans to the moon this spring with the launch of the Artemis I mission. As NASA states on its website: “With Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the moon, using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before. We will collaborate with commercial and international partners and establish the first long-term presence on the moon. Then, we will use what we learn on and around the moon to take the next giant leap: sending the first astronauts to Mars.”

The Artemis I mission launching this spring will be the first of several missions toward the goal of landing humans on the moon with a long-term presence. It will include the first uncrewed flight test of the Orion capsule and the Space Launch System (SLS), the most powerful rocket in the world, launching from Cape Canaveral, Fla. Artemis I will travel 280,000 miles from Earth and thousands of miles from the moon during its mission of four to six weeks. The Orion capsule will be only 60 miles from the lunar surface at its closest approach during the multi-week mission.

Artemis I will be followed by Artemis II in May 2024, the first mission to send a crew of astronauts to orbit the moon. Artemis II will circle the moon with humans aboard, a critical test of the Orion capsule and SLS.

Finally in 2025 or thereafter, Artemis III will land astronauts on the moon for the first time since Apollo 17 in 1972. Future Artemis missions will build the Gateway which will be used for missions to and from the moon along with exploration into the solar system.

Follow the historic launch of Artemis I at nasa.gov/artemis-1.

MARCH SKIES

Daylight saving time begins on the 13th at 2 a.m., so don’t forget to set your clocks ahead by an hour.

The vernal equinox, the first day of spring, occurs on the 20th.

Brilliant Venus, along with much-dimmer Saturn and reddish Mars, can be found in the morning sky above the southeastern horizon just before dawn. See the thin crescent moon join the planets during the morning of the 28th.

David Abbou of Stafford County is a volunteer for the NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassadors Program and is a member of the Rappahannock Astronomy Club. Contact him at davidastronomy@comcast.net.