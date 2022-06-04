Stargazing: Parker Solar Probe ready for its close-up of the sun

The sun is king of the sky this month with the beginning of summer in the Northern Hemisphere. We enjoy nearly 15 hours of daylight around the summer solstice at our latitude, while our nights (and shadows) are shortest for the year.

The sun makes life possible on our planet. As a result, we and all other living species on Earth are truly solar powered, so it is no wonder our ancestors studied and revered the sun despite not having the advanced instruments we possess today. One of the modern instruments is the Parker Solar Probe, a mission launched by NASA in August 2018 to study the sun much closer than any mission before it.

In the four years since launch, the PSP has used the planet Venus’ gravity to circle ever closer to the sun’s outer atmosphere, known as the corona. At its 24th orbit and closest approach in 2025, it will be moving at 430,000 mph and will be only 3.8 million miles from the sun’s surface. At that short distance, which is closer to the sun than the planet Mercury, PSP will be subjected to temperatures of 2,600 degrees Fahrenheit while its onboard electronics remain at around 85 degrees thanks to a special carbon composite heat shield on the spacecraft.

One of the PSP’s primary objectives is to study the solar wind at its origin, a flow of ionized particles from the sun moving past our planet at a million miles per hour. The solar wind affects many aspects of modern life on Earth including power grids, satellites, and the environment in our solar system where astronauts travel, so it is important that we understand our nearest star in greater detail than ever before.

Stay cool with the sizzling-hot PSP mission on the Internet at nasa.gov/content/goddard/parker-solar-probe.

JUNE SKIES

The summer solstice marking the first day of astronomical summer begins on the 21st.

Early risers will be greeted by lots of planets in the morning sky with Saturn near the moon on the 18th–19th, Jupiter near the moon on the 21st, Mars near the moon on the 22nd, brilliant Venus near the moon on the 25th–26th, and elusive Mercury low on the horizon near the moon on the 27th.

David Abbou of Stafford County is a volunteer for the NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassadors Program and is a member of the Rappahannock Astronomy Club. Contact him at davidastronomy@comcast.net.

David Abbou of Stafford County is a volunteer for the NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassadors Program and is a member of the Rappahannock Astronomy Club. Contact him at davidastronomy@comcast.net.