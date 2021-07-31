Stargazing: Summer’s celestial shower set to light up the night sky

OUR SUMMER has been very hot, but a cool shower will be occurring this month which won’t require an umbrella. It is the annual Perseid meteor shower, and this year’s display will be perfect for viewing because the moon sets early in the evening and won’t brighten the sky when shower activity peaks on Aug. 12.

Meteors are often called shooting stars, but they have nothing to do with stars. They happen when Earth passes through leftover comet and asteroid debris in its orbit around the sun. As these particles get vaporized in Earth’s atmosphere around 60 miles above us, we see the flashes of light as a result.

Meteor showers are named after the constellation from where the meteors seem to radiate, with the Perseids coming from the constellation Perseus. This time of year, it is highest in the northeastern sky after midnight, the time when most meteors will be visible.