Stargazing: Summer’s celestial shower set to light up the night sky

OUR SUMMER has been very hot, but a cool shower will be occurring this month which won’t require an umbrella. It is the annual Perseid meteor shower, and this year’s display will be perfect for viewing because the moon sets early in the evening and won’t brighten the sky when shower activity peaks on Aug. 12.
Meteors are often called shooting stars, but they have nothing to do with stars. They happen when Earth passes through leftover comet and asteroid debris in its orbit around the sun. As these particles get vaporized in Earth’s atmosphere around 60 miles above us, we see the flashes of light as a result.
Meteor showers are named after the constellation from where the meteors seem to radiate, with the Perseids coming from the constellation Perseus. This time of year, it is highest in the northeastern sky after midnight, the time when most meteors will be visible.
To see the shower, set up a comfortable lawn chair during the late evening of the 11th and look toward the northeastern sky where Perseus is located. If you plan to be out all night, have insect repellent handy too. As with most nighttime sky events, getting away from light pollution will help to see the most meteors with 50–90 visible per hour under the darkest skies. If being out after midnight doesn’t appeal to you, another chance to spot the Perseids will occur during the evening of the 12th after the sky darkens. No binoculars or telescopes are needed, so relax and look up to see nature’s free sky show.
AUGUST SKIES
Bright Jupiter and dimmer Saturn are both visible all night this month as they reach opposition, meaning they are opposite the sun in our sky and at their biggest and brightest for the year. The moon will pass by them during the evenings of the 20th–21st.
Venus is also visible in the evening but in the opposite part of the sky from Jupiter and Saturn. See it above the western horizon after sunset with the moon nearby on the 10th.
David Abbou of Stafford County is a volunteer for the NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassadors Program and is a member of the Rappahannock Astronomy Club. Contact him at davidastronomy@comcast.net.