Stargazing: Will humanity advance?

AS WE continue to search
the universe for signs
of life, humanity must also look at its own chances of survival and advancement. Barring any mass extinction events over the next several hundred years, humanity will likely continue to grow, resulting in ever-increasing energy requirements to meet its needs. As a result, the resources we continue to consume will become more limited and will only take us so far.
Can we overcome this, and how can we measure our advancement compared with other possible civilizations in the universe? Enter the Kardashev scale, a method that was developed to gauge a civilization’s technological advancement based on its energy consumption. The astrophysicist Nikolai Kardashev developed the original three-tier scale in the 1960s during his search for extraterrestrial life.
A Type I civilization, also called a planetary civilization, can harness and use all the planet’s available energy including all the starlight falling upon the planet. This also equates to controlling the planet’s weather and geologic systems including volcanoes and earthquakes. A Type II civilization, also called a stellar civilization, can harness and control all available energy radiating from its parent star, possibly by using the hypothesized Dyson Sphere to encompass the entire star. A Type III civilization, also called a galactic civilization, has colonized its home galaxy and is able to harness and control all available energy on a galactic scale, including the energy from billions of stars in the galaxy. While these may seem like science fiction to us, just imagine how our ancestors 200 years ago would have viewed our current society and technology.
If you are wondering where we currently rank on the Kardashev scale, the answer is we do not. We are considered a Type 0 subglobal civilization since we use dead organisms (fossil fuels) for most of our energy needs while being mainly confined to our home planet. Interestingly, the transition from Type 0 to Type I is considered the most critical for a maturing civilization such as ours.
Scientists believe we’re 100–200 years away from attaining Type I status, but we still must overcome several of our own challenges, including disease, famine, war and unchecked human activities. The question is, will humanity be able to make the transition before it’s too late?
MARCH SKIES
Mars is still visible in the western sky after sunset with the moon joining it on the 19th.
Jupiter and Saturn reappear in the morning sky this month. The thin crescent moon will join them on the mornings of the 9th–10th.
Daylight saving time begins on Sunday, March 14; remember to set your clocks ahead by an hour.
The vernal equinox, the first day of astronomical spring, occurs on March 20.
David Abbou of Stafford County is a volunteer for the NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassadors Program and is a member of the Rappahannock Astronomy Club. Contact him at davidastronomy@comcast.net.