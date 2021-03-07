Stargazing: Will humanity advance?

AS WE continue to search

the universe for signs

of life, humanity must also look at its own chances of survival and advancement. Barring any mass extinction events over the next several hundred years, humanity will likely continue to grow, resulting in ever-increasing energy requirements to meet its needs. As a result, the resources we continue to consume will become more limited and will only take us so far.

Can we overcome this, and how can we measure our advancement compared with other possible civilizations in the universe? Enter the Kardashev scale, a method that was developed to gauge a civilization’s technological advancement based on its energy consumption. The astrophysicist Nikolai Kardashev developed the original three-tier scale in the 1960s during his search for extraterrestrial life.