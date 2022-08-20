 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

STEPVA adults donate Jared boxes to local hospitals

  • 0
STEPVA adults donate Jared boxes to local hospitals

Members of the STEP VA adults connect group deliver sensory-friendly Jared Boxes to Mary Washington Hospital.

Adult participants in STEPVA, the local nonprofit that “empowers people with disabilities, and their families, through creative expression and sensory exploration,” have started giving back to the local community with the creation and distribution of 23 Jared Boxes specifically for patients with different sensory needs. The first set of Jared Boxes were delivered to Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg on Aug. 10.

Jared Boxes are plastic storage boxes filled with gifts, toys, games and activities that are given to children in the hospital to lift their spirits. They were first created in 2001 by the children of Our Lady of Victory School in State College, Pennsylvania, to honor their classmate and friend, Jared, who was frequently hospitalized for cancer treatment.

Twenty years later, more than 986,000 Jared Boxes have been delivered to more than 400 hospitals across the United States. Boxes filled with the “gift of play” are given to young patients in emergency rooms, hospital rooms, surgical centers and clinics. Each box contains small gifts, toys, games, crayons, coloring books and fun activities. A STEP VA volunteer pitched the idea of sensory-friendly Jared Boxes to the STEP VA adults connect group, who embraced the project.

People are also reading…

“The goal was for the group to take their unique perspective and put a box together that would have helped them as a younger individual in the hospital. Our participants typically have a high sensory need so this was our focus to produce and collect sensory-friendly items and boxes. We tied this to our yearly musical as a vehicle for collecting and sharing information on the Jared Box Project. We successfully collected enough items to make 23 boxes, and we plan to do this project again soon,” said Kelly Nelson, a STEP VA parent coordinator whose son, Raymond, participated in the creation of the sensory-friendly Jared Boxes.

For more information or to donate, visit stepva.org.

For more information about Jared Boxes, visit thejaredbox.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs. The software flaws could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices, Apple said. The company said in a security statement that it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.” Security experts have advised users to update affected devices — the iPhone6S and later models, newer iPads and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey. It also affects some iPod models.

Physician Green wins Hawaii Democratic primary for governor

Physician Green wins Hawaii Democratic primary for governor

Lt. Gov. Josh Green is the Democratic Party’s candidate to be Hawaii’s next governor. Green defeated U.S. Rep. Kaiali’i Kahele and former Hawaii first lady Vicky Cayetano in Saturday’s primary election. Green has served as second-in-command to Hawaii Gov. David Ige for the past four years. Ige has served two four-year terms and is not eligible to run for re-election. The winner of the Democratic primary would be the favorite to win the general election in the liberal state. Former Lt. Gov. James R. “Duke” Aiona won the Republican primary for governor, defeating mixed martial arts championship fighter B.J. Penn.

US to hold trade talks with Taiwan, island drills military

US to hold trade talks with Taiwan, island drills military

The U.S. government will hold talks with Taiwan on a trade agreement in a sign of support for the self-ruled island democracy China claims as its own territory. The announcement comes after Beijing launched military drills that included firing missiles into the seas around Taiwan in an attempt to intimidate the island after a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The announcement by the U.S. Trade Representative made no mention of tension with Beijing but said the negotiations were meant to enhance trade and regulatory cooperation, a step that would entail closer official interaction.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to cope with anxiety as we head into fall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert