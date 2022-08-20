STEPVA adults donate Jared boxes to local hospitals

Adult participants in STEPVA, the local nonprofit that “empowers people with disabilities, and their families, through creative expression and sensory exploration,” have started giving back to the local community with the creation and distribution of 23 Jared Boxes specifically for patients with different sensory needs. The first set of Jared Boxes were delivered to Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg on Aug. 10.

Jared Boxes are plastic storage boxes filled with gifts, toys, games and activities that are given to children in the hospital to lift their spirits. They were first created in 2001 by the children of Our Lady of Victory School in State College, Pennsylvania, to honor their classmate and friend, Jared, who was frequently hospitalized for cancer treatment.

Twenty years later, more than 986,000 Jared Boxes have been delivered to more than 400 hospitals across the United States. Boxes filled with the “gift of play” are given to young patients in emergency rooms, hospital rooms, surgical centers and clinics. Each box contains small gifts, toys, games, crayons, coloring books and fun activities. A STEP VA volunteer pitched the idea of sensory-friendly Jared Boxes to the STEP VA adults connect group, who embraced the project.

“The goal was for the group to take their unique perspective and put a box together that would have helped them as a younger individual in the hospital. Our participants typically have a high sensory need so this was our focus to produce and collect sensory-friendly items and boxes. We tied this to our yearly musical as a vehicle for collecting and sharing information on the Jared Box Project. We successfully collected enough items to make 23 boxes, and we plan to do this project again soon,” said Kelly Nelson, a STEP VA parent coordinator whose son, Raymond, participated in the creation of the sensory-friendly Jared Boxes.

For more information or to donate, visit stepva.org.

For more information about Jared Boxes, visit thejaredbox.org.