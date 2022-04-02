 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THANK A TEACHER: Artwork captures special relationship between students, teachers for annual art contest

A Stafford County student was honored recently as one of three winners of the fifth annual Virginia Lottery Thank a Teacher Art Contest. Jocelyn Turman, a seventh grader at Edward Drew Middle School, won in the contest’s middle school category.

Three winners were selected from nearly 300 entries to have their artwork featured on thank-you notes that will be distributed to thousands of teachers across the commonwealth during National Teacher Appreciation Week, May 2–6.

In a surprise presentation, Jocelyn was awarded a $150 gift card, and the school received $1,000 from the Virginia Lottery and $1,000 from The Supply Room for its art department. Contest winners were selected by a blue-ribbon panel of judges.

“This piece is an exceptional piece that shows the evolution of a child’s personal and academic growth through their relationships with their teachers,” said blue-ribbon panelist Christine Greenleaf, Virginia Parent Teachers Association administrator.

