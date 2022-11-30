These parades are powered by Christmas spirit

Firetrucks, police cars, classic vehicles, dancers, marching bands, scout troops and just about everything else associated with a parade, including Santa Claus, will appear in a trio of upcoming area holiday celebrations.

Spotsylvania Christmas Parade

“A Cartoon Christmas” is the theme of the 45th annual Spotsylvania Christmas Parade which has been around long enough to draw a substantial crowd and upwards of 70 parade participants.

“It’s special because of it being such a longstanding tradition that folks look forward to all year long,” Michelle McGinnis, Spotsylvania County director of community engagement, said of the parade that begins at 1 p.m., Dec. 3, in Spotsylvania Courthouse.

“For as long as some people may remember, or longer than a lot of folks have been alive, there has been this yearly tradition in Spotsylvania, that the first weekend in the month of December, we hold our annual Christmas parade,” McGinnis said

Parade participants will include performance groups, scout troops, first responders, equestrian groups, civic groups and churches. Each of the entries will have the opportunity to earn a first- or second-place award based on originality, presentation, enthusiasm, appearance and how well the entry keeps to the theme.

Some spectators choose to claim a spot early for the best view, McGinnis said. “It’s a very popular parade, so if you want that special viewing spot, show up early.”

The parade will have some atmosphere. “It allows our community to come together for a special weekend to enjoy the festive sights and sounds of the season and really get into the holiday spirit,” McGinnis said.

Santa Claus will make an appearance to wrap things up.

The festivities in Spotsylvania will continue at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 in front of the Marshall Center for the Annual Spotsylvania Courthouse Luminary.

Scouts from Boy Scout Troop 171 traditionally help with the luminaries decorated by Spotsylvania Elementary School and Berkeley Elementary School students.

People who attend the luminary will have the chance to decorate an ornament or luminary bag and place it on one of three trees at the event dedicated to heroes, health, and hope.

Courtland High School Vocal Ensemble, Redeemer Lutheran Church Choir and Goshen Baptist Church Choir will offer holiday music.

Fredericksburg Christmas Parade

The nighttime Fredericksburg Christmas Parade, believed to have been around for about 70 years, can get people feeling a lot like Christmas.

“It doesn’t take long,” said Kimberly Herbert, Fredericksburg supervisor of special events. “Right from the start it gets you into the Christmas spirit. When it ends with Santa Claus, by the time it’s done, everyone is definitely in the Christmas spirit.”

The parade’s timing adds to the feeling. “It’s twinklier,” Herbert said of the night parade that begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. “It’s just something special. It just adds to the magic of the holiday.”

The 90-minute parade, which will include 80 entrants looping along Princess Anne and Caroline streets downtown, is expected to draw between 8,000 and 10,000 spectators. “It’s five or six people deep on the sidewalks,” Herbert said.

Parking on some downtown streets will be off-limits by at 10 a.m. Saturday, with designated streets closing to traffic at 3:30 p.m. The parking garages fill up quickly.

Herbert said it might be best to park a few blocks out from the middle of town and wear walking shoes. “Just go ahead and plan to park a few blocks away and walk into the parade and have a good time.”

The parade’s theme is “Christmas in the Movies.”

“There’s going to be a wide range of entries that will put a Christmas spin on movies, even on a movie that’s not about Christmas” Herbert said.

Results can be interesting, Herbert said. “I’m just as surprised on parade day as everyone else.”

The parade will commence rain or shine.

Stafford Christmas Parade

The Stafford Christmas Parade will start at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at its new location at 1 GEICO Boulevard.

“We’re real happy and proud that GEICO let us use their facility” said parade manager Gordon Shelton. “It’ll probably be one of the best routes we’ve had yet.”

The parade participants, including fire-and-rescue units, police units, dance teams, bands, various floats and animals, will march about a mile along Stafford Lakes Parkway, into the GEICO parking lot and on to Banks Ford Parkway.

If it is cold on parade day, the best viewing spot will be from the warmth of a vehicle. The early birds will get to park in prime spots where they can watch the parade in comfort.

“The early ones get to view it from their cars,” Shelton said. “The others have to park behind and get out to watch. I like to tell people to dress warm. Bring your lawn chairs.”

The parade should be a good way to feel the holiday buzz.

“It brings family fun just before Christmas and makes a lot of happiness for young kids,” Shelton said. “We want everyone to come and enjoy it. It’ll be awesome.”

Crowd-friendly dogs, especially those decked out for Christmas, are welcome.

Shelton said the parade is still accepting entries. Potential entrants should contact him at 540/840-8992.

Portable restrooms will be located onsite. Alcoholic beverages are prohibited at the family-friendly event.