WELL-WISHES >> Neighbors celebrate WWII veteran's centennial birthday

The Fawn Lake Veterans Group and other neighbors held a drive-by celebration for World War II veteran Charles “Andy” Anderson on his 100th birthday in front of his home in Spotsylvania County on Jan. 20. Anderson (pictured at center in top left photo, with stepson Norman and daughter-in-law Pat Kirsch) was sworn in to active service with the Navy on Dec. 22, 1941. His first sea duty assignment was aboard the USS Bear, which previously had been Adm. Richard Byrd’s flagship during his 1933–34 Antarctic expeditions. He then served as a radioman onboard the USS Casa Grande, a landing ship-dock, which supported amphibious assault missions in the Southwest Pacific area. The Casa Grande also supported landings of Marine amphibious assault forces during the invasion of Okinawa. Anderson was honorably discharged as a radioman 2nd Class in October 1947, and returned to Boston, the city where he was born in 1922.