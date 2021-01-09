 Skip to main content
WINTER FUN>> Sliding into a new year
WINTER FUN>> Sliding into a new year

Sisters Grace (left) and Hope Hassan slip and slide on a thick patch of ice they discovered in the Hazel Grove area of Chancellorsville Battlefield while on an outing with their mom Jessica in Spotsylvania County on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Overnight temperatures will remain chilly, but daytime highs are forecast to reach the 50s throughout this week.

 PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE–STAR

Sisters Grace (left) and Hope Hassan slip and slide on a thick patch of ice they discovered in the Hazel Grove area of Chancellorsville Battlefield. The girls were enjoying a December outing with their mom Jessica in Spotsylvania County.

