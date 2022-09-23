Word on the Street: Commit to making God's kingdom all the more possible here on earth

Perched quietly on the steps of a majestic D.C. building, a homeless man held a somber cardboard sign and a simple Styrofoam cup.

Never did he speak. Never did he make eye contact. But the scene itself was marketing enough.

My cousin and I were teenagers, brought to D.C. for the day to learn about the United States government. A man without a home, so destitute that he blended into the sidewalk, was not exactly what we’d had in mind. Yet, that first glimpse of urban street homelessness certainly sent us home with a different idea of the American way.

Personally, I had all but passed by the man, acknowledging but not giving in to his request. My aunt and cousin, on the other hand, stopped abruptly in their tracks to rustle through their bags, digging out every penny of spare change to fill the man’s cup.

“Why would you give that man money?” I asked, outwardly confused at their expression of charity. I’d had plenty of service opportunities in my childhood, but giving money was always a no-no.

My aunt replied ever-so-graciously, “You never know if it’s Jesus in disguise.”

Needless to say, I was effected by that statement, and I always wondered if I was falling short of what the Lord required of me each time I saw a man holding a sign in my own town.

Then I met Mike.

Mike was a longtime homeless guy, who frequently parked himself at a rush-hour traffic light. He had the whole panhandling thing down to a science. Get out there when it’s raining and snowing, and he had a job that paid $70-plus an hour. Sometimes he’d take shifts with others, and they’d split the day’s earnings for a decent meal and a hotel room.

On one particular day, I happened to cross his corner. Thinking I was being generous, I swung through the fast-food restaurant nearby and grabbed him something to eat. As I approached the light, we chatted a moment and I handed over the food. He received the meal, but less than gratefully.

The next day, he happened to drop by my office. Curious whether my expression of care for him had made any impact, I quizzed him on his response to my gift.

“I appreciate your interest in stopping by to make sure I had something to eat,” he said. “But I was out there for three hours yesterday, and people gave me so many hamburgers and chicken sandwiches that I would have done better to open my own sandwich stand.”

In that moment, I realized that Mike was spending so much time trying to come up with the money to survive that he couldn’t think past the next 24 hours.

In so many ways, he was right. He would do better opening up his own sandwich shop, or at least working in one. But he was so worried about his next meal and where he was going to sleep that night that taking steps toward a long-term solution to his troubles was impossible.

I found myself wondering, if all the money and resources given to Mike that day, and many days before, had been contributed to a larger system of care, Mike could have had his short-term needs met and probably been off the street in a matter of months.

It’s clear to me now that Jesus could choose to disguise himself in any number of ways in our world. Taking the form of a homeless guy is really just one of them. What we have to decide is whether we respond to the poor only when we think someone is watching, or if we want to fully live into God’s vision of a community that cares for the least.

If the latter, the short-term is trivial. There are places in this community that we can send our money, donate our goods and give our time in the interest of long-term solutions for a greater number of people. The investment in the big picture is to exemplify our true commitment to making God’s kingdom all the more possible here on earth.

Meghann Cotter is executive director of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit that offers holistic care to the Fredericksburg’s street homeless.