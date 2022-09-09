Word on the Street: God is always working to reshape us

One of my favorite pieces of pottery is an ornate yellow pitcher, delicately painted with sunflowers. I bought it in Tuscany, while traveling with my mother and sister a few months before my son was born. I remember how carefully the store clerk had to wrap it up to protect it for our long journey home.

I also have a really special memory of my husband and I winding through the backroads of Ireland to find the original pottery shop, where they made some pieces that we had seen on display in a store in Dublin.

Our quest wasn’t just about buying pottery. It was about spending time together. And, of course, we couldn’t actually afford the pieces that they sold in stores. By the time we found our way to Shanagarry—which is a town in the county of my family’s heritage—we not only found the clearance section, but a special story to accompany our own unique version of wedding China.

Truth is, for the most part, both of these special pieces sit on a shelf in my home year-round. They make an occasional début at a family gathering. And sometimes they catch the eye of my busy life, and they encourage me to take a moment and remember those special experiences.

As much as I love these two pieces, however, I sometimes feel guilty that they are not more useful in my life.

I think about the potter who toiled away at a wheel to bring them to fruition. How many times did he start over? What lengths did he go to ensure their perfection? He crafted them into the somethings that would eventually symbolize a moment in my own life. What would he think of his creations sitting uselessly on my shelf?

In Jeremiah 18, we find a prophet wrestling with similar questions.

God had molded and shaped humanity in God’s image. The day, the night, the sky, the land, the seas, the animals, a whole world had been crafted for our benefit. Yet, the people of Jeremiah’s time were choosing to worship other things. They were taking advantage of the poor. And they were far from living up to the only thing God asked when Adam was crafted from earthen clay: that we cultivate and care for all that God created.

Jeremiah tried to tell people that they had it all wrong, that they needed to turn back toward the creator.

But his message was not well received. Jeremiah was beaten and put in prison. Someone even conspired to kill him. It was a devastating turn of events for someone who knew the divine and holy message he was called to deliver.

Jeremiah’s lament for the city and its people is often captured in paintings. The prophet is usually situated upon a hilltop overlooking the ruins of a destroyed city. His face in his hands, he weeps for the ways the people could not see the hope and future God desired for them. But that promise was something they would never experience without turning their actions and their hearts back toward God.

Jeremiah feels pretty hopeless, even angry at times, that humanity could not have responded differently and maybe saved the city. Then, God uses a simple potter to give him a different perspective.

As he watches a potter shape and reshape the unfired clay upon the wheel, Jeremiah realizes that God cares for humanity and all of our imperfections in much the same way. We are not finished products at any point in our lifetime. Instead, we are clay upon the wheel on whose behalf God can always change God’s mind.

Unlike the hardened, finished pitchers that sit on the shelf in my home, God has not finished us and put us on a shelf. We are moldable and shapable, but we are not breakable. It is our response to the touch of our potter’s hands that determines whether we move closer to the finished product we were born to be or we continue to be worked and shaped and stretched by hands besides our own.

If we are not being shaped by God, I sometimes wonder, what are we being shaped by?

Jeremiah learns that day in the potter’s shed that there is nothing God’s people can do that would make God say, “I can live without you.” Instead, God is always working to recenter us and reshape us upon the wheel, uttering nothing less than “I refuse to live without you.”

As much as I like thinking of myself as a beautifully finished clay pot, there is a lot more freedom in being the clay. A nick, a scratch, an unfortunate drop cannot be repaired if I am a finished product. Clay is a lot more forgiving of our flecks and flaws, foibles and failures; and it is exactly what God the master potter needs to make something beautiful out of us.