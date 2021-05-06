Lifted restrictions would be 'a huge, huge relief' for FredNats, manager says

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcements Thursday could have profound implications for the Fredericksburg Nationals, whose home games are capped at 30 percent capacity—with 6-foot social distancing—under the state’s current COVID-19 guidelines.

Citing restrictions and overwhelming demand surrounding its inaugural season, the team announced earlier this week that single-game tickets and plans have sold out through May.

“We’re out of real estate,” FredNats general manager Nick Hall said. “Right now, the only places that don’t have fans in them don’t have a view of the field.

But Thursday’s announcement—which Northam stressed is contingent on declining case numbers and rising vaccinations—could open things up in a major way a little more than a month into Fredericksburg’s season.

“It would allow us to treat the stadium the way we always anticipated it,” Hall said of the possibility restrictions are lifted. “It would be a huge, huge relief for us.