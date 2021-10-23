 Skip to main content
Lindholm’s 2nd hat trick lifts Flames past Caps 4-3 in OT
Lindholm’s 2nd hat trick lifts Flames past Caps 4-3 in OT

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON—Elias Lindholm completed ahat trick with a one-timer 2:46 into overtime, and the Calgary Flames beat the Washington Capitals 4–3 on Saturday.

Lindholm’s fourth, fifth and sixth goals of the season helped the Flames to a second consecutive victory at the start of a five-game road trip, this one coming after blowing an early 3–0 lead. Washington had won two in a row.

Andrew Mangiapane als scored and Calgary’s Dan Vladar made 22 saves for the Flames.

Alex Ovechkin scored his fifth goal and had an assist for the Capitals, who remain unbeaten in regulation but have lost both their overtime games this season. Evgeny Kuznetsov posted his fourth goal.

