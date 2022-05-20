Tags
Three people wanted by police were arrested Tuesday following two simultaneous barricade situations at opposite ends of Spotsylvania County, a…
Travelers in the Fredericksburg area can expect heavy congestion during the evening commute.
A new shopping center anchored by a Publix grocery store is coming to Spotsylvania County.
Spotsylvania detectives are investigating an incident last week in which a county man was brutally beaten and robbed of various items, includi…
Financial records show that Spotsylvania School Board Chair Kirk Twigg approved the use of school division funds to pay for two board members …
Spotsylvania authorities were busy Tuesday evening with unrelated barricade situations in opposite ends of the county.
A few hours before the biggest game of his high school soccer career, Max Lipinski went rummaging through his late brother’s bedroom.
A 14-year-old middle school student was arrested Thursday after he showed up on school property in Fredericksburg with a gun and ammunition.
A raging fire destroyed part of a Fredericksburg retirement community late Monday, but no one was hurt, officials said.
Virginia's K-12 school performance is backsliding due to reduced expectations for students and schools and a lack of transparency, resulting in widening achievement gaps, according to a critical new assessment from Virginia's superintendent of public instruction.
